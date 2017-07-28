Today's Top 5: 7.29.17

The defense came up with three interceptions in team drills Saturday, including a second one in two days for linebacker. Also getting picks were veteran linebackerand new cornerback. Timmons’ interception came off a deflection by cornerbackafter some tight coverage against. Howard doesn’t have an interception so far in camp, but he’s broken up a lot of plays and has looked really good.

2. Parker performing: Howard may have won the battle against Parker on the Timmons interception, but it was another solid practice for the third-year wide receiver from Louisville. Parker undeniably looks faster in practice this summer, a result of being completely healthy. There’s also a difference in Parker’s conditioning. Head Coach Adam Gase described Parker as being in “phenomenal shape” and said he hasn’t shown signs of being gassed even in the late stages of practice. Cornerback Byron Maxwell said the Dolphins need for Parker to “step up” in 2017 and we keep getting signs that it’s likely to happen.

Rookie seventh-round picksat out practice after showing up at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University with swelling in a knee, and Gase said he would know more about Ford’s status later in the day. The Dolphins have a lot of competition at wide receiver, so any time he misses could hurt his chances to earning a roster spot. Ford was the only new injury to report. After sitting out practice Friday, centerdressed for practice and did work with the offensive linemen before heading inside. This was just another positive step in Pouncey’s comeback from his hip injury.

Rookie cornerbackwas back at practice after dealing with a dehydration issue Friday. Gase said with a smile that Tankersley isn’t likely to get dehydrated again. “It throws a big red flag for sure, so now he’s probably got about 20 people on him. It’s like your worst nightmare if it happens. You’ve got so many people coming at you with water and Gatorade, all kind of things to make sure you’re hydrafted.” For Tankersley, the third-round pick, this was an early lesson in taking care of your body, something all NFL players eventual learn.

The Dolphins continued a routine they began in the spring with another high school team as guests at practice. This time it was players and coaches from national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas from Fort Lauderdale.