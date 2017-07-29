Today's Top 5: 7.30.17

Second-year wide receiveris hoping to take a big step in 2017, and he was perhaps the most notable performer at practice Sunday. He had a touchdown catch with a great adjustment on a deep pass after earlier outwrestling safetyto make a catch in the middle of the field. Rookie wide receiveralso had a nice catch down the sideline after making a great adjustment on a ball thrown to his back shoulder.

There was a scary moment at practice Sunday when cornerbackwent down holding a knee, but Head Coach Adam Gase said McCain was fine and would be at practice Monday. Gase said McCain actually wanted to get back into the action Sunday but he decided to keep him out as a precaution. Wide receiver(knee), linebacker(knee) and running back(foot) all missed practice because of injuries, while veteran defensive endwas kept out as a rest day.

Two-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion Draymond Green visited practice Sunday and delivered a message to the Dolphins players near the end of practice. Green’s message in part was about the need for leaders to emerge and for others to follow those leaders. Green attended Gase’s alma mater, Michigan State, but there’s another connection with the Dolphins: Green is on the advisory board of Owner Stephen Ross’ nonprofit organization RISE (the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality). Green and Dolphins cornerbackboth were at Michigan State in 2011 and 2012.

The Dolphins will play their first game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 10, but a group of approximately 40 players showed up there Saturday night to watch the El Clasico soccer match FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Among them were hardcore soccer fansand. Others were attended the match included Cam Wake,, Michael Thomas and

The Dolphins continued a routine they began in the spring with another high school team as guests at practice. This time it was players and coaches from Nova High School, located near the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.