Today's Top 5: 7.7.2017

In his first season with the @MiamiDolphins, Byron Maxwell allowed the fewest receiving yards per coverage snap of any AFC East cornerback. pic.twitter.com/7uhndMY2NX — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 28, 2017

has been enjoying some time in his native England and wide receiverwill be heading there next week to promote the Dolphins game against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1. Stills will be part of the NFL UK Live event Tuesday at Kings Place in London, which will feature a live Q&A with players from the eight teams that will be playing in England in 2017.Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh played the role of coach at Nike’s The Opening even in Beaverton in Suh’s home state of Oregon. The event featured more than 150 of the top high school players in the country for three days of training, coaching and competition. Suh, as one would expect, worked with the defensive linemen.Pro Football Focus highlighted one secret superstar for every team based on their 2016 evaluations, and it was cornerback Byron Maxwell who got the nod for the Dolphins. PFF singled out his performance against the New York Jets and wide receiver Brandon Marshall in Week 9 when he helped hold the former Dolphins starter to three catches for 23 yards on six targets.

Longtime NFL executive Gil Brandt has been ranking his top all-time players at each position for NFL.com, and the Dolphins have been well represented. Hall of Famer Dwight Stephenson earned Brandt’s highest ranking among former Dolphins players, coming in at number 4 among all-time centers. Other former Dolphins included by Brandt on his all-time lists were quarterback Dan Marino (9); running back Larry Csonka (20); wide receiver Paul Warfield (11); guards Bob Kuechenberg (26) and Larry Little (9); center Jim Langer (9); defensive end Jason Taylor (11); linebackers Junior Seau (13), Hugh Green (20), Nick Buoniconti (36)and Zach Thomas (39); safety Dick Anderson (21); punters Reggie Roby (5) and Donnie Jones (12); and kicker Garo Yepremian (18).Also on NFL.com, Elliott Harrison listed his top five cornerback tandems in league history and the Dolphins’ Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain made the list. Madison and Surtain combined for seven Pro Bowls during their six seasons together in Miami.