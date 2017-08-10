Today's Top 5: 8.11.2017

The Dolphins were waiting word Friday morning on the extent of the knee injury sustained by rookie linebacker, which unfortunately became the biggest story of the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. McMillan was injured while covering the Dolphins’ first punt of the game and did not return. Head Coach Adam Gase said after the game that the plan had been for McMillan to play the entire first half. The second-round pick from Ohio State has looked sharp in training camp and was listed as a first-team player on the initial depth chart of the season. If the injury does prove to be serious, don’t expect the Dolphins to feel sorry for themselves because Gase has preached a next-man-up mentality since he came to South Florida last year.

It’s going to be difficult for any rookie wide receiver to earn a roster spot because the Dolphins have a dynamic threesome withandcombined with the marked improvement shown by 2016 draft picksand, but Damore’ea Stringfellow andboth turned in big nights against Atlanta. Strongfellow had the signature play of the game with a 99-yard touchdown reception that featured Dolphins players running down the sideline in celebration. The play helped Strongfellow become the first Dolphins player to reach 100 receiving yards in a preseason game since 1997. Owusu, meanwhile, had two big catches — a touchdown that began the Dolphins’ comeback in the fourth quarter and a 28-yard reception where he made a great adjustment near the sideline to all but clinch the victory.

Rookie fifth-round pickappears to be mounting a real challenge for a starting job as he continues to impress. Godchaux started alongsideagainst Atlanta and made his presence felt, as he has done on a regular basis in training camp.

One performance that perhaps didn’t get much recognition Thursday night was that of linebacker, who the Dolphins signed out of the Canadian Football League this offseason. Lacey tied for the team lead with rookie cornerbackwith five initial tackles, had a tackle for loss on a short pass, and knocked down a third-down pass attempt. Lacey is among the young linebackers hoping to earn a roster spot, and his performance in the preseason opener certainly was a step in the right direction.The NFL Network has announced the lineup for its seventh season of “A Football Life” and it will kick off with a profile of Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino. The Dan Marino episode will premiere Sept. 15, the day of Marino’s 56th birthday. The “A Football Life” series will feature 13 episodes in 2017, including one on former Dolphins wide receiver Wes Welker. To see a trailer for the “A Football Life” season, click on