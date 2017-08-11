Today's Top 5: 8.12.2017

Centertook another big step in his recovery process Saturday at practice when he took snaps with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills. This was the first time he participated in a practice with contact since last November when he was sidelined when he re-injured a hip. Pouncey’s appearance was part of the plan the Dolphins have put together to get him ready for the start of the regular season. Head Coach Adam Gase said after practice he still hasn’t decided whether Pouncey would see any action in the preseason, adding that the joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 21-22 could become the determining factors. Along with Pouncey, left tacklealso was at his post for the 11-on-11 drills. Tunsil returned to practice after being away from the team for a week to witness the birth of his son, Laremy Jr.

Quarterback’s 2017 season officially ended Saturday morning when he was placed on injured reserve because of the knee injury he sustained during practice Aug. 3. Tannehill is expected to undergo surgery shortly. Gase said there is a plan in place for Tannehill’s recovery and the quarterback also will be spending a fair amount of time with the team during the regular season. Gase said he “absolutely” expects Tannehill to be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

Cornerback(foot), tackle Ja’Wuan James (shoulder), linebackerand safety(groin) all missed practice Saturday because of injuries. Rookie second-round pickposted an Instagram message Friday confirming reports that he will be out for the season and thanking fans and friends for their support.

McMillan was listed first on the depth chart before he was sidelined by his knee injury, and third-year playernow is next in line to start at middle linebacker when the Dolphins line up in their base defense. Gase said the Dolphins also could consider moving players around at linebacker. Hull has been a standout on special teams since joining the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

The Dolphins defense had the upper hand in team drills at practice Saturday, coming up with four interceptions. Cornerbackand safetyeach had a pick in the end zone. Recent acquisitionand rookie safetyhad the other interceptions. Wide receiverhad the biggest highlight on offense, as he made a nice adjustment to catch a touchdown pass from