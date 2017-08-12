Today's Top 5: 8.13.2017

Running backtechnically remains in the concussion protocol, but he keeps taking steps toward getting back into the lineup. Ajayi took part in team drills Sunday for the first time since he was injured July 31. Ajayi left the field early accompanied by a trainer, but Head Coach Adam Gase said after practice Ajayi was simply dealing with a dehydration issue.

Pro Bowl centerdid not practice Sunday, but there was good news nonetheless in terms of his recovery from the hip injury that cut short his 2016 season. Gase said Pouncey felt good the day after taking part in his first 11-on-11 drills since last November. How the body reacts the day after a more rigorous practice always is a key indicator, so Pouncey passing this test can only be seen as a positive development for the Dolphins.

Cornerbackreturned to practice Sunday after sitting out one day because of a foot issue. Wide receivers(hamstring) and(hamstring) both joined the list of players sidelined by injuries. Also sitting out Sunday were tackle Ja’Wuan James (shoulder), linebackerand safety(groin), along with rookie second-round pick(knee).

Quarterbacksaid after practice he was anxious to get into a preseason game to continue getting in sync with his new teammates as well as continue to catch up. Gase, who hasn’t announced a quarterback rotation for the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, said Cutler did a better job at practice Sunday of staying even-keeled. Gase said Cutler actually might have been too amped up for practice Saturday because it was his first extended workout since signing with the Dolphins — only basic plays were called for Cutler in his first practice last Tuesday.

The Dolphins’ high school visitors Sunday came from Plantation American Heritage, the 2016 Florida Class 5A champion. The head coach at American Heritage is former Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain, and his coaching staff includes former teammates Oronde Gadsden and Ed Perry. After watching practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, the high schoolers had the chance to meet Dolphins players. Also attending practice was former Dolphins running back Isaiah Pead, whose lower left leg was amputated after he was involved in a car accident last November.