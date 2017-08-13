Today's Top 5: 8.14.2017

Pro Bowl centerwas back doing team drills Monday as the Dolphins continued with their day-on, day-off routine with him. Head Coach Adam Gase joked after practice that the coaches have to keep a constant eye to make sure Pouncey sticks to the plan during practice and doesn’t try to sneak in an extra rep or two. Gase said Pouncey would play in the preseason, but the decision hasn’t been made whether it would be this week against the Baltimore Ravens or next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterbackcould be making his Dolphins debut Thursday when the Dolphins face the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. Gase said Monday he had not made a final determination on Cutler’s playing status, but was “trending toward” having Cutler in the lineup.

Running backleft practice early Monday after being involved in a collision with rookie cornerbackin team drills. Tackle Ja’Wuan James (shoulder) returned to practice, although he did not take part in team drills. Players sitting out practice with injuries included WR(hamstring), WR(hamstring), G(biceps), WR(knee), S(groin), LB(shoulder) and S(back).

Matt Burke called his first game as a defensive coordinator in the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons, and Gase said the process went smoothly. This should come as no surprise considering Burke is widely known for his intelligence and he worked closely last season under then-coordinator Vance Joseph, who left in the offseason to become head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins welcomed two youth teams at practice Monday — the Palmetto Bay Broncos and the Liberty City Warriors. After watching practice and meeting Dolphins players, the youngsters had a scrimmage at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.