Today's Top 5: 8.15.2017

The Dolphins have taken another injury hit, with cornerbackout for the season because of a torn Achilles tendon. Lippett, who started 13 games in 2016 and led the team with four interceptions, was injured in practice Monday when he jumped and landed without contact. The Dolphins have a lot of depth at cornerback, though Lippett had been making considerable progress in his continuing evolution from college wide receiver to NFL cornerback. The Dolphins earlier sawandsustain significant knee injuries, and veteran guardhas been sidelined by a biceps injury.

Quarterbackwill be making his Dolphins debut Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. Cutler did not play in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday, two days after he took part in his first practice with the Dolphins. Cutler’s most extensive action of the preseason likely will happen next week against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Running backhas been taken out of the concussion protocol, meaning he has been cleared to take part in a game. That said, Head Coach Adam Gase said he hadn’t decided yet whether Ajayi would play against the Ravens on Thursday. On the flip side, fellow running backis now himself in the concussion protocol after being injured in practice Monday.

Excited to see Weston Warriors and the Parkland Rangers of Gold Coast Pop Warner and Davie/Cooper City Colts #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/eRs1m8B8xB — Jason Jenkins (@jasonljenkins) August 15, 2017

The Dolphins ended training camp Tuesday with a walk-through inside the bubble at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Gase explained the factors to go with a light practice indoors included a long list of injuries and players banged up, as well as giving his players a break from the South Florida heat. The Dolphins conducted 15 practices during training camp, which began with the rookies reporting July 20 and the veterans following suit six days later.The Dolphins welcomed two youth teams at practice Tuesday — the Weston Warriors and the Parkland Rangers. After watching practice, the youngsters had the chance to meet Dolphins players.