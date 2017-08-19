Today's Top 5: 8.21.17

The Dolphins conducted their first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at the NovaCare Complex. The practice, which lasted about two hours, included several team periods as well as seven-on-seven drills. Among the highlights was a superb pass bytonear the back of the end zone during a seven-on-seven drill. The teams will practice together again Tuesday ahead of their preseason matchup Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The practice marked a return to Philadelphia for a few Dolphins players, most notably linebackerand cornerback. The two played in Philadelphia in 2015 before coming to the Dolphins in March of 2016 in a trade that involved a swap of first-round picks. The Eagles moved up from 13th to eighth in the first round in 2016 and used that pick to move up again to No. 2, which they used to select quarterback Carson Wentz. Maxwell said he understood the trade because it gave the Eagles the opportunity to draft a potential franchise quarterback, but he said he now has extra motivation to prove to them they made a mistake in letting him go.

Another former Eagles player on the Dolphins roster is safety, and he returned to practice Monday after missing more than a week because of a groin injury. Also back at practice was wide receiver, who had been out because of a hamstring injury. Guard/centermissed practice because of a knee injury and Head Coach Adam Gase said there was a chance he might not be ready for the start of the regular season. Running backremains in the concussion protocol, though he was able to participate in practice. Tight endis in the concussion protocol and missed practice. New linebackerwas at practice Monday but did not work. Gase said he would not play Thursday night.

With(biceps) and Urbik both sidelined with injuries, the left guard position has become wide open and one player making a strong push for the starting job is first-year player. He played every snap in each of the first two preseason games and Gase said he has done nothing but get better since the spring. Gase said pretty much everybody is involved in the battle at left guard. The list includesand rookie fifth-round pick

Among the people in attendance at the NovaCare Complex on Monday was Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Also at practice was former NBA star Charles Barkley.