Today's Top 5: 8.2.2017

Safetytook part in his first practice Wednesday after being activated off the Non-Football Injury list. He wasted little time making his presence felt, breaking through the line of scrimmage to meet running backin the backfield on a running play. This was the first time Jones practiced in pads since last October and he was excited about being back. Jones clearly is among the key players on the Dolphins defense and even though he probably doesn’t need practice time as much as other players, it clearly was good to have him back in action.

Running backmissed practice after being diagnosed with a concussion. The injury occurred during practice Monday when the Dolphins did some live tackling, but Head Coach Adam Gase pointed out the injury occurred during a two-minute drill where defenders just “thud” (make contacte and stand up offensive players). With Ajayi in the concussion protocol, there’s no timetable as to when he’ll be back at practice. Gase said the Dolphins already had a plan in place for how they would use Ajayi in the preseason, and that plan might not be affected by this injury. Others missing practice Wednesday because of injuries were rookie WR Isiah Ford and OL. Running backreturned after missing practice Monday with a foot injury.

Pro Bowl defensive linemenandboth were given a veteran day off Wednesday, keeping in line with the plan Gase enunciated earlier. You can look for a rotating group of veterans getting days off as training camp moves along.

A couple of days after Gase praised linebackerfor his progress, the third-year player from Marshall had one of the most noteworthy plays of practice with an end-zone interception in team drills. Hewitt gained valuable experience by starting five games for the Dolphins last season and he should play a key role on defense in 2017.

The Dolphins went back with high school teams as their young practice guests Wednesday, Deerfield Beach and Miami Edison. Gase talked Wednesday about having youth and high school teams at practice, saying it increased the energy level in the spring and he actually would have more teams attend every day if not for safety and practical considerations.