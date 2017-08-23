Today's Top 5: 8.24.17

There’s no other way to put it than to say that was one wacky first half we saw at Lincoln Financial Field. There were big plays all over the place and a lot of turnovers on both sides, leading to a 28-24 score as the teams went to their locker rooms. The 38-31 final score made it the highest-scoring game in Dolphins preseason history and the 31 points represented the team’s highest scoring total in a preseason game since 1999. As preseason games go, this was about as entertaining as they get — particularly in the first half.

’s second start for the Dolphins was eventful, to say the least. It didn’t start off great because he fumbled on the first possession of the game when he was sacked, but he bounced back very well. He had a 72-yard hook-up withwhere he just chucked the ball and gave the talented receiver a chance to make a play on the ball, and later went deep toto draw a pass-interference penalty in the end zone that produced a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Cutler was pulled about midway through the second quarter, which made sense because Head Coach Adam Gase really didn’t need to see anything else from Cutler to make him feel good about the quarterback situation heading into the regular season.

Running backgot only one series of action in his first preseason appearance last week, but he got more playing time against the Eagles and made the most of it. It’s probably not even a stretch that he looked just as good as he did during his shining moments of last season. The two touchdowns will look good in the stat book, but it was more the decisiveness with which he ran that was encouraging. He showed a great burst on his 26-yard run on the first drive, taking advantage of good blocking up front.

Pro Bowl centermade his much-anticipated preseason debut against the Eagles, even though it was pretty brief. But it didn’t need to be anything else. The Dolphins already know what they have in Pouncey, so this was about just getting him some game action so he could feel comfortable heading into the regular season. Judging by the big smile on his face after he left the game, it sure appeared as though this was a successful outing for Pouncey.

There were things to like and things to be concerned about when it comes to the defensive effort against the Eagles. The highlight obviously was the two interceptions, one byafter’ deflection at the line of scrimmage and the other by linebacker. Both of those gave the Dolphins first-and-goal situations. The troubling aspect was the inability to get off the field on third down (Philadelphia was 10-for-17 in third-down conversions) and the first- team unit giving up 263 total yards in the first half. Of course, the Dolphins — like every other team — don’t necessarily show a lot defensively in the preseason, but there still were many things to correct after this performance.