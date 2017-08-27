Today's Top 5: 8.28.17

If anybody was buying any of the online speculation about the Dolphins being willing to entertain trade offers for, Head Coach Adam Gase squashed that idea after practice Monday when he said he told the Pro Bowl wide receiver categorically he was not getting traded. In addition to his obvious ability as a receiver and returner, Landry also is a catalyst for the offense because of the energy with which he plays.

Gase said quarterbackalready has begun rehabbing after undergoing surgery last week on his injured left knee. Gase said he expected Tannehill to be away from the facility for a few weeks before returning. Tackleand tight endboth were back at practice after being excused Sunday for personal reasons. Centeralso returned after being given a day of rest. Linebacker(shoulder), linebacker(back), tight end(concussion) and running back(knee) missed practice because of injuries.

also missed practice because of the biceps injury that is likely to sideline him for the first several week of the regular season, an injury that changed the plans on the offensive line considering he was in line to start at left guard. Three days before the preseason finale, nothing has been settled at that position when it comes to a starter and Gase raised the possibility Monday of alternatinganddepending on the opponent and on who is performing better a particular week. The two took turns starting at left guard the last two preseason games after Davis opened at left tackle and Steen opened at left guard in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The battle for the starting job alongsidecontinues and appears as close as ever betweenand rookie fifth-round pick. Phillips has been impressive over the past week, highlighted by his interception in the game against the Eagles last Thursday. This is a case where it really might not matter who ends up as the starter because it’s easy to envision both of them playing an almost identical number of snaps on a weekly basis.

ESPN unveiled its ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL, and the Dolphins were represented by three players — Jarvis Landry,and Ndamukong Suh. Suh came in at No. 26, Wake was 78th and Landry was 94th. The rankings were the result of a poll of 53 ESPN NFL analysts.