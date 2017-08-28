Today's Top 5: 8.29.17

The Dolphins conducted their final practice of the preseason Tuesday at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. The highlight of practice was a long touchdown pass fromtodown the left sideline. The Dolphins’ next full practice will come after the final roster cuts to the 53-player limit Saturday. The Dolphins will conduct a walk-through Wednesday in preparation for the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings in two days.

Tight endwas removed from the concussion protocol, clearing him to play against the Vikings on Thursday. Fellow tight endremains in the protocol and was one of a handful of players who missed practice because of injuries. The others were LB(shoulder),(back),(knee) and WR Mitch Matthews (foot).

One of the highlights of practice came when Pro Bowl defensive tacklegot the chance to show off his kicking sills. Suh attempted three kicks, making a 39-yard field goal and a 33-yard kick, and missing wide left on a second 33-yard effort. Suh, who played a lot of soccer growing up, showed a nice form and plenty of leg strength — his 39-yard kick made it with plenty of room to spare. Suh’s kicking ability didn’t come as a surprise to his teammates. Fellow defensive tackleshowed a different kind of skill in a practice last year as well when he flawlessly fielded a punt.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said Tuesday he has lost 20 pounds since the offseason and that’s helped him becoming a more consistent player at practice. Phillips has been particularly impressive over the past week or so, responded strongly to rookie fifth-round pick’s challenge for the starting job alongside Ndamukong Suh. Phillips said one of his goals heading into this season was changing the perception about him and becoming a reliable player.

Defensive endcontinues to show a knack for tipping passes at the line of scrimmage. Five days after his tip led to Phillips’ interception against the Eagles, Hayes did it again at practice Tuesday when he not only tipped a pass at the line but came down with the ball for a pick. Hayes says his strategy is pretty simple: If he’s getting blocked and isn’t able to get to the quarterback, he’ll go ahead and jump and try to get his hand on the ball. Hayes has one career interception — against the Colts in 2013.