Today's Top 5: 8.30.17

The Dolphins are headed to Minneapolis on Wednesday and will be making their final preparations for the preseason finale against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. While most of the team’s front-line players likely won’t be playing, the game represents a final for Head Coach Adam Gase and his staff to get a final look at players fighting for the final roster spots and also perhaps at others involved in a battle for a starting job. With the new rule eliminating the roster cut to 75 players, Gase will have more players at his disposal Thursday night than a coach had in previous years. Kickoff on Thursday is set at 8 p.m.

Defensive endis among those not likely to play Thursday night because the Dolphins know exactly what the veteran can do. There was a reason they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, this after pursuing him as a free agent last spring. Hayes started 14 games for the Rams in 2016, but he’s well aware his role will be different in Miami and he’s perfectly fine with it. He said this week he’ll be happy to help in whatever capacity he can and joked he understands he likely will be on the sideline in pass-rushing situations because another left defensive end on the roster happens to be Cam Wake.Safety Michael Thomas is from Houston, played his high school football and has family living in that city, so he clearly was touched by the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Thomas has decided, with the help of the Dolphins, to do something about it. He has organized a donation drive for food, dry clothes, diapers, baby food, etc. The items can be dropped at Hard Rock Stadium from now until Sept. 15. Donors are asked to enter through Gate 4, where they will be directed to the drop-off zone. Thomas indicated on Twitter that items also could be mailed to 1865 Aldine Bender Road, Houston, TX 77032.

Wide receiveris teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and Empowered Youth to help raise funds through his “Catches for Kids” campaign. Stills is asking fans throughout the 2017 season to make a pledge of at least $1 for every one of his catches. All proceeds will beneft Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and Empowered Youth. Fans who make at least a $1 commitment for every catch or a flat donation of at least $40 will be entered in a drawing to win a signed football, and those who make a pledge of $5 or more for every catch or a flat donation of at least $50 will receive a special limited-edition Kenny Stills T-shirt. Visit www.pledgeit.org/kennystills for information.andare awfully talented on the football field, but they leave a lot to be desired when it comes to their ability as movers. At least that’s what we’re made to believe judging by their appearance on an episode of Disney XD’s “Walk the Prank: NFL Edition.” Ajayi and Landry actually look the part as they wear moving uniforms, but things don’t go exactly as planned, as we can see from this funny clip. The episode airs Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.