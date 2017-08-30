Today's Top 5: 8.31.17

already had had himself a good summer before the preseason finale, but he added an exclamation point against the Vikings. While averaging more than 35 yards on his four catches, Grant again showed he could give the Dolphins passing game another consistent deep threat. Grant’s 65-yard touchdown catch was particularly impressive for the way he so easily got behind the Minnesota secondary. Grant also had a tough catch on the first drive of the game when the defender had his back turned to quarterbackand just tried to shield him. This was big-time stuff for Grant.

It came as no surprise whatsoever that the Dolphins decided not to use pretty much all of their projected starters in this game. It was interesting to see bothand, who appear to be involved in quite a battle for a starting job both get playing time.

Along with resting, Head Coach Adam Gase decided against playing veteran quarterback, giving all the snaps toand Brandon Doughty. While Doughty had his ups and downs, Fales had himself a very productive evening by passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Whether that’s enough to earn Fales a roster spot is questionable, but it might have been enough to catch the attention of other teams if the Dolphins do end up releasing him Saturday (as a reminder, Fales is not eligible for the practice squad).

Linebackerwas active throughout the preseason, and it was more of the same against Minnesota. The rookie free agent from Southern Illinois had an impressive 12 tackles against the Vikings, including back-to-back stops after 1-yard gains on the first drive of the second half. Allen’s performance in the preseason likely put him in the conversation for a possible roster spot or at least a spot on the practice squad.

The Dolphins dominated this preseason finale and even the one Minnesota player who stood out had a Miami connection. First-year wide receiver Cayleb Jones scored the only Vikings touchdown and he had a game-high nine catches for 127 yards. He is the son of former linebacker Robert Jones, a starter on the Dolphins’ strong defenses of the late 1990s. Jones’ other son, Zay, is a rookie wide receiver with the Buffalo Bills.