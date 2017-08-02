Today's Top 5: 8.3.2017

Practice was interrupted Thursday when quarterbacksustained an apparent leg injury and walked off the field. Tannehill was injured during a team drill as he was scrambling out of the pocket and away from defensive tackle. There was no word as to the nature or extent of the injury, but there obviously was concern given that Tannehill missed the end of the 2016 season because of a knee injury. Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen expressed his confidence in veteran backup, though he added his hope was that he never has to use him in a regular season game.

Rookie fifth-round pickgot snaps with the first-team defense at defensive tackle and quickly made a big-time play when he shot through the line of scrimmage to meet running backin the backfield. There is major competition for playing time at defensive tackle alongside Ndamukong Suh, and both Godchaux and rookie sixth-round pickhave shown flashes early in camp.

Expectations are really high for third-year wide receiver, with his position coach Shawn Jefferson saying Thursday that Parker has all the attributes needed to become a “monster.” More importantly, Jefferson said the Parker of this training camp has a much higher maturity level than the Parker of last summer. Jefferson said the turnaround came late last season when Parker showed a willingness to play with an injury.

Offseason acquisitionappears headed for the starting left guard job, and offensive line coach Chris Foerster explained Thursday that his skill set is a perfect fit for what the Dolphins do in their scheme. Larsen brings plenty of starting experience to the Dolphins, having started 34 games the past three seasons.

The Dolphins welcomed two youth teams at practice Thursday: the Hobe Sound Ravens and Jensen Beach Falcons. After watching practice, the kids from both teams met Dolphins players and then scrimmaged at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.