Today's Top 5: 8.4.2017

Head Coach Adam Gase provided an update on the status of quarterbackon Friday and the bottom line is that more discussions and opinions will take place and be offered before the Dolphins make any decisions. Gase said all options are on the table in terms of dealing with Tannehill’s knee injury, including surgery. There is no timetable for what course of action the Dolphins will take.

Gase said that veteranis the Dolphins’ quarterback right now. Moore also addressed the media Friday and said he was disappointed for Tannehill, who’s not only a teammate but a friend. Moore says he’s ready to step up and take charge of the offense, which is exactly what he did late last season after Tannehill sustained his original knee injury in a victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Moore’s coaches and teammates all have confidence in the veteran’s ability to deliver, and he looked sharp in practice Friday.

With offseason acquisitionout of action with what has been reported as a torn biceps injury, the competition appears wide open for the starting left guard job.andboth started games for the Dolphins last season and have been taking practice reps at both guard and center during training camp. Rookie fifth-round pickalso is hoping to get into the mix.

The Dolphins added two established veteran safeties in the offseason when they signed former Eagles and Raiders starterand former Rams starter. Both have made a quick impression in training camp, albeit in different ways. Even though tackling has been limited, McDonald’s physical presence has been impossible to miss. Allen, meanwhile, has been more subtle with his play but he’s found himself around the ball quite a bit during team drills. McDonald, of course, will have to sit out the first eight games of the regular season, but the addition of both players has given the Dolphins great depth at safety.

The Dolphins welcomed two youth teams at practice Thursday: the Washington Park Buccaneers and East Boynton Wildcats. After watching practice, the kids from both teams met Dolphins at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.