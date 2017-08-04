Today's Top 5: 8.5.2017

Second-year cornerbackcontinued his outstanding training camp work during the Dolphins’ scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday with a pick-six on the second snap. Howard stepped in front of, who was running a slant, picked off’s pass and then raced 41 yards for a touchdown. Howard has provided great coverage throughout training camp, but this was his first interception.

Moore rebounded from the interception to lead the offense to a touchdown on his second and last series of the scrimmage. The highlight was a 22-yard completion toon a fade near the goal line. Landry made a nice adjustment on the pass to make the over-the-shoulder catch. On the next play, Moore threw a 1-yard TD pass to Landry off a rollout. The other touchdown of the scrimmage was scored by tight endon a 9-yard reception from quarterback. The longest pass play was a 40-yard hook-up between Fales and recent acquisition. Defensively, safetyhad a strong performance with a sack and a tackle for loss on a running play. Defensive endalso had a sack.

QB(knee), RB(concussion) and G(biceps) all missed the scrimmage because of injuries, and wide receiveralso was kept out after his hamstring tightened up at practice Friday. Tackle Ja’Wuan James and safetywere at Hard Rock Stadium but didn’t take part in the scrimmage, whilewas absent to deal with a personal issue. Head Coach Adam Gase said after the scrimmage that although Larsen is expected to miss a significant amount of time, he’s got a chance to return in 2017.

With a lot of speculation about what the Dolphins might do at quarterback in the aftermath of Tannehill’s injury, Gase decided to set the record straight Saturday. He said he has had one conversation with former Bears starter Jay Cutler, during which Cutler said he would be interested in the idea of joining the Dolphins but made no demands about being guaranteed a starting job. Gase said the Dolphins have “talked to a lot of people” and definitely need to add a quarterback, but first have to determine the role that new quarterback would be asked to play. Gase said the Dolphins also have to decide what course of action to take with Tannehill.

We end things with a great moment for the Dolphins family, the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies that will take place Saturday night in Canton, Ohio, and include Jason Taylor. The ceremonies will start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised live by NFL Network. Taylor is scheduled to speak second among this year’s enshrinees. A large contingent of former Dolphins teammates will be in Canton for the occasion, including Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Current Dolphins playersandalso were scheduled to be in attendance after flying out of South Florida following the scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.