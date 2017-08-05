Today's Top 5: 8.7.2017

Quarterback Jay Cutler flew to South Florida on Monday morning after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Head Coach Adam Gase declined to say that Cutler officially was going to be the starting quarterback in light of the knee injury sustained by, although he added that Cutler “didn’t come out of retirement to stand on the sidelines.” Gase said Cutler definitely would not play in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. As for Tannehill, Gase said no official decision had been made as to whether he would undergo surgery.

With the preseason opener this week, the Dolphins unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of the year and probably the most interesting fact was the presence of rookie second-round pickas a first-team linebacker alongsideand. McMillan was the only rookie listed on the first team;(RG),(WR),(DE) and(DT) all were listed on the second team. The first team featured QB Ryan Tannehill, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, LT, LG, C, RGand RT Ja’Wuan James on offense, although Tannehill and Larsen (biceps) both are dealing with serious injuries. Besides the linebackers, the first-team defense included DE, DT, DT, DE, CB, CB, Sand S

Linebackerand Stills both returned to practice Monday after missing the scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium because of minor injuries. Ajayi remains in the concussion protocol. Tunsil again was absent because of a personal matter, while Suh, Wake and veteran defensive endwere given a veteran day off.

The Dolphins had a guest coach at practice Monday — former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson. A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Johnson spent seven seasons in Detroit with Dolphins wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson and Gase was quarterbacks coach for the Lions in 2007, Johnson’s rookie year. Gase said Johnson visited the Dolphins last year during their trip to Southern California for games against the Chargers and Rams. Having one of the best wide receivers of his generation at practice can only benefit Dolphins players at that position.

The Dolphins welcomed two youth teams at practice Monday: the Kendall Boys and Girls Club Kolts and the Kendall Hammocks Warriors. After watching practice, the kids from both teams met Dolphins at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.