Today's Top 5: 8.8.2017

1. Strong debut: Quarterback Jay Cutler went through his first practice with the Dolphins on Tuesday and showed off the kind of arm strength and passing ability that has been his trademark. The highlight was a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Jakeem Grant in one-on-one receiver/DB drills. Cutler said he was a little nervous going into his first practice and that it will take a couple of days for his arm to be at 100 percent. But this definitely was a good start.

This may have been Jakeem Grant’s best practice since he came to the Dolphins as a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Along with the long touchdown catch from Cutler, Grant had another long touchdown reception in team drills, that one from second-year quarterback. Doughty, incidentally, is now wearing number 7 after Cutler took his familiar number 6. Wide receiverwent from 7 to 1.

Running backmade his first appearance at practice since he went into the concussion protocol last week. Ajayi did limited work and remains in the protocol, but this clearly was encouraging news. Linebacker(shoulder) and(groin) sat out practice with injuries. Tacklewas absent for a third consecutive practice to deal with a personal issue. Wide receiversandremain out with leg injuries.

Longtime Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas returned to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University to catch practice with his son. Thomas was the heart and soul of the Dolphins defense of the late 1990s and 2000s along with defensive end Jason Taylor, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend. Taylor himself said last week he believes Thomas also belongs in the Hall of Fame and a legitimate case certainly could be made for the man who led the Dolphins in tackles for 10 of his 12 seasons with the team.

The Dolphins welcomed two youth teams at practice Tuesday: the NYFL Helping Hands Bulls and the East Miramar Dolphins. After watching practice, the kids from both teams met Dolphins players and then scrimmaged at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.