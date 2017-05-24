Today's Top 5

The media got their first look at the Dolphins this spring with the third and final OTA practice of the week Thursday. With inclement weather in the Fort Lauderdale area, the team worked inside the bubble at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. As allowed during Phase Three of the offseason program, the Dolphins did some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills among their work.

First-round picktook part in his first practice since signing his rookie contract with the Dolphins. The team announced the signing of Harris shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. With the signing of Harris, the Dolphins now have all seven of their 2017 draft picks — Harris,and— under contract.

The news of the NFL relaxing its celebration rules brought a big smile to the face of defensive end. “Best thing I’ve heard in years,” Branch said Thursday. “There should be good ones out there this year. We’ll be competing against everybody.”

The Dolphins were up for two major awards Wednesday at the Sports Business Journal awards in New York City — Sports Team of the Year and Facility of the Year. The Dolphins were the only NFL franchise nominated for Sports Team of the Year, which is given for excellence, innovation and creativity in business practices of operating a franchise. The award was given by Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs. Hard Rock Stadium was among the nominees for Facility of the Year, which was given to Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. The Dolphins send out congratulations to the Cubs and Kings.

Along with getting important work done, quarterbackand his teammates had a chance this week to give back and interact with players from Miami Norland and Hallandale high schools. “It’s fun,” Tannehill said. “I can put myself in those guys’ shoes of being a high school player. I never made it to an NFL game or around NFL players but … I lived close to Texas Tech; my dad played there. I would go to games there and just any interactions I would have with the guys, I can remember that being a pretty cool experience for me. Being able to take a little time, talk with those guys, sign a few autographs and wish them well for the upcoming year, hopefully it goes a long way with those guys.”