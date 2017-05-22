Today's Top 5

The Dolphins held their first of 10 OTA practices Tuesday. They will practice three times this week and next week before working four days June 5-8. During the OTAs, teams are allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills but no live contact is allowed.

Quarterbacktook another step in his recovery from his December knee injury with the start of OTAs. Running backsaid Tannehill looked good, echoing the words of Head Coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen a few week ago.

The NFL announced some rule changes Tuesday, including shortening the overtime period from 15 to 10 minutes; allowed two players to return from injured reserve during a season; and loosening the rules against touchdown celebrations. Players now will be allowed to use the ball as a prop, group celebrations will be allowed and players will be allowed to celebrate on the ground. The new overtime rule would have been significant for the Dolphins last year because they won at Buffalo with 47 seconds left in the extra period, and that victory enabled them to earn a spot in the playoffs.

spoke to the media Tuesday, one day after being revealed as number 55 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list for 2017. Suh is among nine players who have made the list every year since it began in 2011.

Members of the Miami Norland High football team attended practice Tuesday and later were treated to lunch. The Dolphins long have had a relationship with Norland High, one of the schools that benefits from City Year, an organization to which the Dolphins have committed $1 million to provide mentors. Defensive endspoke at the school in 2016, telling his story of enduring through adversity. Norland just finished a renovation of 90 percent of the school.