Today's Top 5

1. Working overtime: Teammate after teammate this spring has raved about quarterback
2. Maxwell at the max: Cornerback
3. Pro Bowl plans: The NFL announced Wednesday that the Pro Bowl will be going back to Camping World Stadium in Orlando in 2018. The game again will feature the AFC vs. NFC format. One change will be the kickoff time, which will move to 3 p.m. There once again will be skills competition during the week, such as the pass-catching contest that Dolphins wide receiver
4. Dandy dozen: Esteemed NFL writer Peter King unveiled his power rankings this week, and he had the Dolphins at No. 12. Miami was sixth among AFC teams, behind New England (No. 1 overall), Oakland (2), Tennessee (4), Pittsburgh (5) and Kansas City (8). Of course, sixth place in the AFC would be good for a repeat playoff appearance for the Dolphins.
5. High school guests: For the second consecutive day, the Dolphins had special guests at practice. This time, it was more than 50 players and coaches from Hallandale High School. Head Coach Herman Lovett, a former Arena Football player, used the opportunity to recruit more players for his team after an exodus of seniors followed the sudden departure of his predecessor.