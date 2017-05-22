Today's Top 5

Teammate after teammate this spring has raved about quarterback’s work ethic, and new/old tight endprovided some evidence Wednesday. Fasano said that Tannehill organized voluntary passing sessions in late March so that he and his receivers could work together on building chemistry and timing. Fasano said a large percentage of players involved in the passing game showed up, adding this wasn’t something he had experienced in his other stops (Dallas, Kansas City and Tennessee) during his NFL career.

Cornerbackis preparing for his second season with the Dolphins, and like the rest of his teammates he’ll benefit from having a year of experience in a defensive system that remained basically the same despite the switch of defensive coordinators. Maxwell began OTAs with an extra dose of confidence after playing what he said was the best football of his career last season before he was sidelined by an ankle injury.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Pro Bowl will be going back to Camping World Stadium in Orlando in 2018. The game again will feature the AFC vs. NFC format. One change will be the kickoff time, which will move to 3 p.m. There once again will be skills competition during the week, such as the pass-catching contest that Dolphins wide receiverwon last year. Along with Landry, defensive endand running backalso played in the 2017 Pro Bowl.earned a Pro Bowl invitation, but sat out the game because of an injury.

Esteemed NFL writer Peter King unveiled his power rankings this week, and he had the Dolphins at No. 12. Miami was sixth among AFC teams, behind New England (No. 1 overall), Oakland (2), Tennessee (4), Pittsburgh (5) and Kansas City (8). Of course, sixth place in the AFC would be good for a repeat playoff appearance for the Dolphins.

For the second consecutive day, the Dolphins had special guests at practice. This time, it was more than 50 players and coaches from Hallandale High School. Head Coach Herman Lovett, a former Arena Football player, used the opportunity to recruit more players for his team after an exodus of seniors followed the sudden departure of his predecessor.