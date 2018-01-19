Top 5: Dowell Loggains

1.Loggains walked on at the University of Arkansas, where he appeared in 50 games and eventually earned a scholarship. But he said his plan all along was to make connections to ultimately become a coach.



2. Loggains’ NFL career began in 2005 with the Dallas Cowboys when he worked as a scouting assistant with duties that included opponent film breakdown, self-scouting and statistical analysis.

3. In his capacity as quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator at his three previous stops, Loggains worked with a quarterback who was a rookie first-round pick: Jake Locker in Tennessee (2011), Johnny Manziel in Cleveland (2014) and Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago (2017).



4. In Loggains’ first year as Bears offensive coordinator in 2016, running back Jordan Howard finished second in the NFL in rushing with a franchise rookie record 1,313 yards.





5. In Loggains’ first year as Bears offensive coordinator in 2016, receiver Cameron Meredith became the first undrafted player to lead the team in receptions since 1993.