Top 5: Jeremiah Washburn

Five Things to Know About… New offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn.1. Washburn returns to Miami, where he served as assistant offensive line coach in 2016 before working for the Chicago Bears coaching staff last season.

2. Before beginning his NFL coaching career in 2009, Washburn spent six years working in the Baltimore Ravens front office as a player personnel assistant (2003-04) and area scout (2005-08).3. Washburn played guard at the University of Arkansas for three years, ending his career in 1999.

4. After his playing career, Washburn was a graduate assistant at Arkansas while he worked on his master's degree. Among the players on the roster at that time was new Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.5. Washburn becomes the eighth assistant coach with two different stints with the Dolphins, along with Bill Arnsparger, Monte Clark, George Edwards, Chris Foerster, Dan Henning, Howard Schnellenberger and Mike Shula.

6. As assistant offensive line coach in 2016, Washburn was instrumental in helping the offensive line pave the way for Jay Ajayi's three 200-yard rushing performances and 1,272-yard season.