Top News: 10.2.17

Rookie third-round pickis staying in the starting lineup.Tankersley started in his NFL debut against the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday, and Head Coach Adam Gase said the former Clemson standout is now a starter.“I thought it was good,” Gase said in assessing Tankersley’s performance against New Orleans. “It was what we were hoping. I know he was excited when we told him earlier this week that he was going to be starting. The biggest thing is we wanted to be careful because he hasn’t played a game in a month. We thought we had a good plan going into it. Obviously it changed right before game time.”Tankersley started against the Saints in place of veteran, who ended up being inactive after reportedly sustaining a hamstring injury during pregame warmups.Tankersley played all but one of the Dolphins’ 74 defensive snaps against the Saints and was credited with five tackles and one pass defensed.“He’s just really what we’re looking for,” Gase said. “We like the tall, long corners that come up and press and play physical at the line of scrimmage.”

The other starting cornerback against the Saints,, ended the game on the sideline after sustaining an apparent arm injury on the third-to-last defensive play for the Dolphins. Gase said it was too early to gauge Howard’s availability for the game against the Tennessee Titans next Sunday. “It was tough that it was toward the end of the game,” Gase said. “It was really pretty much over. Seeing him go down … but that’s how he plays. He’s going to play from the start to the finish. We’ll see how it goes this week. We’ll make an evaluation throughout the week.”

Linebackermade his presence felt in his first regular season game in a Dolphins uniform. Timmons played every defensive snap and led the team with six initial tackles. “He did exactly what we were all hoping for,” Gase said. “He came out there and he gave everything he had. He was flying around the field, got his hands on balls, made tackles. He did what we thought he would do.”

Anatomy of a play: Gase broke down what went wrong on the ill-fated fade pass into the end zone that ended in a Saints interception on the first drive of the game. The problems began with the headset communication system not functioning properly at the point in the game. “There’s a couple of specific coaching points that will be made clear when we meet with the guys that I’d rather see done differently,” Gase said. “There’s a couple of things that need to happen because Jay is throwing a fade throw. So we need guys to do things right. Protection, the route, the way they played it, where we’re at on the field. It wasn’t really an ideal call that I wanted, but (I) had about one second to make that call considering ( Jay Cutler ) had to come to me, run 40 yards. First one I could think of. We just need guys to execute that play better.”



