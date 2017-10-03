Top News: 10.4.17

will be facing his former team Sunday when the Tennessee Titans come to Hard Rock Stadium, and Head Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday he’s glad the Dolphins picked up the veteran tight end in the offseason.Fasano returned to the Dolphins fully established as one of the top blocking tight ends in the NFL, but Gase says he’s been surprised by Fasano’s receiving ability. Gase also like the intangibles that Fasano brings.“I really enjoy being around him because he’s the ultimate pro,” Gase said. “He’s constantly trying to perfect his craft.”As a group, Gase said he was looking more from his tight ends in terms of blocking for the running game.“We’ve been OK, but we haven’t been good enough,” Gase said. “I know we can get better with what we’re doing.”

Because the Dolphins don’t have a pass play longer than 31 yards so far this season, Gase was asked whetherwas showing a reluctance to throw the ball deep. “You only can make a throw if you’re upright,” Gase said. “There’s been a few times where we’ve called some things and we haven’t been able to get the ball off. Gase said Cutler knows the playbook as well, or better than anybody else on offense. “The biggest is we just got to get him comfortable in the pocket,” Gase said. “We’ve got to be able to let him set his feet. He’s older now. He’s not 25 anymore, so those off-balance throws, they’re tougher. They’re not going to happen like they used to and he knows that.”

The Dolphins may not know which quarterback they’ll be facing until Sunday, which certainly can create a challenge for the defense when it comes to preparation. Starting Titans QB Marcus Mariota left the 57-14 loss against Houston on Sunday early and an MRI revealed a strained hamstring. Coach Mike Mularkey said a decision on his starting QB might not come until Sunday, although Tennessee signed veteran Brandon Weeden on Tuesday. If Mariota is sidelined Sunday, the starter will be veteran Matt Cassel. “That’s a tough assignment for the defensive staff because they’re different,” Gase said. “There’s similarities in what they do on that offense, but at the same time it’s not the same guy.” Mariota was injured on his second of two touchdown runs Sunday, the first of which was from 34 yards out. “There’s not many guys that play that position that can run for a 40-yard touchdown and run away from everybody,” Gase said. “He causes a lot of problems and puts a lot of options on the table for them and it really thins out the defense because you be better be assignment-sound or he’s going to hurt you.”

Gase had a very quick answer when he was asked whether he was planning on lightening his practices this week or making them more intense. “We lost 20-0,” he said, “we need to go to work.”

First-round pickis still looking for his first NFL sack, but he clearly made his presence felt against the Saints on Sunday. Harris played 35 snaps and was credited with one tackle and one quarterback hit. “Last game I thought he was disruptive, high energy,” Gase said. “He was flying around the field. That’s what we’ve been expecting. You can throw the stats out the window; that doesn’t mean anything to me.”

Gase reiterated Wednesday that Cutler did exactly what he was supposed to do when the Dolphins ran the Wildcat in the first quarter, which was to not take a step forward. :As soon as he steps forward, they can hit him,” Gase said. “If he steps back or doesn’t move, now you’re looking at different kind of penalties. Till you go through it where a quarterback steps off the ball and starts walking downfield and you watch one of them get blasted … I’ve got a little experience. I kind of know what I’m doing.”

The Dolphins had another strong performance with their run defense against the Saints as they allowed 3.1 yards per attempt, which is in line with what they’ve done all season. They gave up 3.1 yards per carry against the Chargers and 3.0 yards against the Jets. The reason for the success in that area of the game is pretty simple, Gase says. “They’re playing as a group. You don’t have guys freelancing. You’ve got guys who are doing what they’re coached to do. That’s why they’re having success. Guys are playing hard.”