Top News: Ajayi At Home, Team Travels To London

As a native of London and one of the young stars in the NFL, there is little doubt that running backwill be the main attraction at Wembley Stadium for the Dolphins-Saints game Sunday.For Ajayi, this is like a dream come true. Sure, Ajayi was in London two seasons ago when the Dolphins faced the New York Jets, but he was on short-term injured reserve at that time and didn’t get to play.This time will be different.“I won’t lie, it’s a special game for me,” Ajayi said. “This is the first time my three youngest siblings have ever been to London. They were all born in the States. My parents are in the same place watching me play for like the first time in a little bit before my fam. And it’s in London. Last time I didn’t get to play and I get to come home. This is an opportunity of a lifetime to certain people.“I definitely appreciate what’s going on, what the situation is. At the same time, I’m not going to let that distract me from my goal, which is to win the game and play well for my team. But I definitely am going to enjoy the experience, enjoy what is going on here because, to be honest, this is rare for me in a sense to have gotten this far and being here is crazy. This is pretty cool and I’m going to enjoy it.”

Ajayi says he has gotten about 30-40 requests for the game Sunday, with family and friends all gathering to cheer him on.After practice Friday, Ajayi was scheduled to have an event to promote his new lifestyle brand called YURP, which stands for Your Unlocked Raw Power, and he will take part Saturday in the NFL event promoting the game.While he understands he’s the center of attention this week, Ajayi says he doesn’t feel additional pressure.“I think I’ve embraced it because at the end of the day, I put a lot of pressure on myself to be successful,” he said. “It’s been a really cool thing to kind of embrace and be that face for the NFL UK and it’s just about going on the field and doing what I always do and showcasing on Sunday.”Ajayi and his teammates went through a light workout Friday after landing in London. This actually was more like a walk-through, with Head Coach Adam Gase just looking for his players to stretch out a little bit after being on a plane for nine hours. “It seemed like everybody was sleeping through most of the trip,” Gase said. “It was good to get them out here and move around. That was really the big emphasis. Not necessarily what we were doing, more of just get the body moving.” For the players, perhaps the biggest challenge of playing in London is adjusting to the time change, with England being five hours ahead of the Eastern time zone. “Today is the hardest part,” quarterbacksaid. “I mean, technically yesterday was a travel day but today, getting through that, you kind of have to fight through today, get on London time and tomorrow we should be OK.”

Wide receiverwas listed on the injury report all week and did only limited work, but Gase said he should be good to go against the Saints. “He seems to be good,” Gase said. “We were just being a little precautionary this week. He finished the last game and I know it wasn’t easy for him. ... He ran a ton of routes (this week) and we just didn’t throw any balls at him.”

Gase said the Dolphins are going to be careful with defensive tackle, who is still nursing an ankle injury that kept him out of the game against the Jets last Sunday. Gase says his focus with Phillips’ situation is the long term. “Jordan was playing really well before he got hurt,” Gase said. “I feel like he’s making strides and we’re close to where we want to be. We’ll kind of really talk about that the next two days to see where we’re going to be for Sunday. I want to really be smart about this because we do have to think long term a little bit instead of just thinking (about) just this one game. We don’t want to have a setback. We’ll figure it out here in the next couple of days.”

: Back to Ajayi, he’s another player with whom the Dolphins are being careful during practice. That’s why he’s been given days off the past couple of weeks. “We’re looking at the big picture,” Gase said. “His style of running is very physical and we are going pads on Wednesday a lot of the time. It’s just a couple more hits that probably he doesn’t need to take. We feel like he gets good work on Thursday. That’s really a big third-down, pressure type day for us to where he can get the reps he needs to get live. I’m not so much worried about him getting a rep of outside or inside zone, whatever it is. We’re just trying to be smart with it.”

Sunday will mark the Saints’ second game ever in London, and Dolphins guardwas a member of the New Orleans team that defeated the San Diego Chargers at Wembley Stadium back in 2008. It was Bushrod’s second year in the NFL and he was inactive for the London game. Bushrod spent six seasons with the Saints before moving on to Chicago and then joining the Dolphins in 2016. This will be the third time he will face the Saints. “The first time was like a big deal to me,” Bushrod said. “I had just left them the year before, so we ended up playing them the next year. It was a pretty big deal. So it is what it is. I’ve still got a couple of friends over there. It’s always good to catch up a little bit, but we’re there for one reason. We gotta find a way to get a W.”

The Dolphins, of course, were involved in the first regular season game ever in London back in 2007, and one member of that team is now on the Saints roster — wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Also on the Saints roster are the sons of former Dolphins wide receiver Mark Ingram (running back Mark Ingram) and former Dolphins tight end Ferrell Edmunds (running back Trey Edmunds). The Saints coaching staff also includes former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell (assistant head/tight ends coach) and former Dolphins defensive coordinator Mike Nolan (linebackers coach).