Top News: Alonso's Hurricane Relief Fundraiser, Verner Ready To Go, Changing Of The Guard

Puerto Rico & Miami have been devastated by hurricanes. The people need us. I’ve pledged $25K to start. Please help. https://t.co/NSmxhJ2do2 pic.twitter.com/IYHcGrpP3G — Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) September 22, 2017

Linebackerannounced Friday his plans to help raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.Alonso unveiled a YouCaring fundraising page with a goal of raising $150,000 for the two regions. Alonso indicated on Twitter he was donated $25,000 to start things off and, as of mid-afternoon, a total of $53,505 had been raised.Donations can be made by visiting www.youcaring.com/kiko.Alonso’s father grew up in Puerto Rico and the linebacker conducted a clinic in the island country back in April.

Head Coach Adam Gase said Friday he was anticipatingandagain rotating at left guard against the New York Jets. Steen started against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday and played 46 snaps, while Davis got 22 snaps. “Nobody has really separated themselves,” Gase said. “Both those guys did a good job last week and played hard. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with us playing two guys.”

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown, who will start for the Jets on Sunday, has some history both with the Dolphins organization and with Gase. McCown spent part of training camp with the Dolphins in 2008 before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in August of that year after Chad Pennington was signed as a free agent. Two years earlier, McCown was a backup for the Detroit Lions, whose offensive quality control was Gase. “He’s kind of developed a little bit over the years,” Gase said. “He’s a different player than when I had him. You can tell the game has slowed down for him a lot. When you pressure him, he can react and he can make a throw and turn it loose.”

Withdoubtful for the game against the Jets because of an ankle injury, there’s a possibility fourth-year defensive endcould be asked to slide inside and help out at defensive tackle. That’s perfectly fine with Fede, who actually was prepared last Sunday to play linebacker for the first time in his football career after the Dolphins began the game with only four players at that position. Fede said he would have been able to handle the linebacker assignment because he’s got a good overall knowledge of the defense. “Anytime I have a chance to play defense, I get excited, no matter what position,” Fede said. “It could be D-tackle, D-end, linebacker. If I can go out there and help this team, I’m all for it.”

Veterandidn’t play on defense in the opener after seemingly making a push for a starting job in camp, but it was a memorable day nonetheless. See, Verner is from Carson, Calif., home of the StubHub Center. Verner said the facility was built while he was in high school and played home to state championship games. Verner wasn’t quite fortunate enough to play in one of those games, but he did play in the first NFL regular season game played at the venue. “To be able to do that, the first time ever in the regular season, it was kind of pretty big,” Verner said. “I had a lot of family support and people from UCLA and stuff come. So it was big, and even bigger that we got the win. It was a perfect storm. Somebody reminded me, who would have thought that I missed out my high school championship games but get to play in the NFL there. So it’s kind of crazy how things work out.”