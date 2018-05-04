Top News: Cameron Wake Named No. 74 Player On Top 100

once again is on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list.The defensive end was revealed Monday night as the No. 74 player on the Top 100 for 2018. He is the first Dolphins player revealed this year for the list, compiled through a survey of players around the league.It’s the sixth time since Wake joined the Dolphins out of the Canadian Football League in 2009 that he has made the Top 100 list, and the fifth time in six years.Wake came in at number 62 in 2017 after a one-year absence caused by the Achilles injury that cut short his 2016 season. Wake made the list three consecutive years (2013-15), and also made the Top 100 in 2011.Wake led the Dolphins last season with 10.5 sacks, his fifth season reaching double digits in sacks.“He’s straight power,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith said during the segment highlighting Wake. “You know when you go play Cameron Wake you’re going to feel it the next day because he’s going to come at you, he’s going to go through you.”Wake is the oldest defensive player among the Top 100 players, according to the broadcast Monday.“Even though age may be a factor for other people, it doesn’t seem to be for him at all,” said former Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.Said former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry: “This guy, you hear all the things about him, his age, but he comes to work like it’s his first day. One of the strongest guys in the league. Tackles know they’ve got their hands full when he’s out there.”The Dolphins had three players on the Top 100 list for three consecutive years before placing four on the list in 2017 — Wake, Suh, Landry and Jay Ajayi.NFL Network is unveiling the Top 100 over a nine-week period every Monday at 8 p.m. ET, with the players ranked from 1 to 10 players revealed in a two-hour episode June 25.Viewers can interact with the show on social media using #NFLTop100.All NFL Network programming can also be streamed live on smartphones through the NFL app, as well as other digital platforms through Watch NFL Network on tablet (Watch NFL Network), PC (NFL.com/watch) and other connected TV devices (NFL app on Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV). Watch NFL Network access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork. Fans can see the full list week-by-week as it is revealed and read analysis of each ranking at NFL.com/top100.Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins Senior Vice President for Communications and Community Affairs, was selected by Texas Tech as its spring 2018 commencement speaker. The ceremonies will take place in Lubbock on May 18-19. Jenkins, who has been with the Dolphins since 2009 and was named to his current position in 2015, received a journalism degree from the Texas Tech College of Media & Communication in 1997 and began working with the NFL in 2002. Jenkins will speak during all four commencement addresses in the United Supermarkets Arena.“I want to thank President Lawrence Schovanec and Texas Tech University for this amazing honor,” Jenkins said in a release. “Growing up in a family that emphasized education and the unifying power of sports, my Red Raiders experience was first class in every way. I am excited to return to Lubbock, a place that provided so many great memories and shaped me into the person and professional I am today.”In 2017, Jenkins was selected by Texas Tech faculty and alumni as an Outstanding Alumni Award winner.The Dolphins added to their quarterback room when they claimed former New York Jets fourth-round pickoff waivers. He joins, former Denver Broncos second-round selectionand. Petty has not been assigned a jersey number as of yet. He wore 9 in New York, but that number belongs to Fales.Former Dolphins running back Tony Nathan will be inducted into the Miami Lakes Sports Hall of Fame on June 2. Nathan, who played for the Dolphins from 1979-87 will be part of the second Hall class. That inaugural Class of 2017 included Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula, as well as the late Jim Mandich.The Dolphins’ commitment to youth and high school football again was on display last week when wide receiverand defensive backshowed up at Miramar High School to help deliver equipment for the school’s football team. Among the items the Dolphins delivered were blocking sleds and cleats.