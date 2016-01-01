Top News: Clemson Connection, High Praise For Pouncey And More

Anthony, acquired from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, took part in his first practice with his new teammates when the Dolphins returned to practice Wednesday.
“I’m happy to be here,” Anthony said. “It’s an exciting opportunity, got a chance to win and I’m looking forward to it. I came here with bright eyes and bushy tail. I’m going to be ready to go when that time comes and looking forward to it.”
Anthony was inactive for the Saints’ first two games of the 2017 season as he dealt with a high ankle sprain. Anthony said he was feeling fine now and Head Coach Dam Gases said there was a possibility Anthony could be in the lineup Sunday when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
A first-round pick in 2015, Anthony started 19 games for New Orleans the past two seasons, including all 16 as a rookie. He lined up at both inside and outside linebacker for the Saints, and Gase said before practice it was too soon to determine where the Dolphins would use him.
“We’ll just kind go through our process and determine what we feel he fits for us and the right way for us to coach him and teach him and kind of make our own assessment of how we want to use him,” Gase said. “It’s hard for me to say anything right now when I really don’t know, because I haven’t been around him.”
Clemson connection: Anthony became the fourth former Clemson player on the Dolphins roster, as he joined defensive end
Pouncey praise: Pro Bowl center
Phillips fights through pain: Defensive tackle
Hispanic Heritage recognition: The Miami Dolphins have selected NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Chairman Cesar Conde as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award. The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the seventh annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2017 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market. Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation. Conde has chosen Amigos for Kids to receive this donation.