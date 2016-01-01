Top News: Clemson Connection, High Praise For Pouncey And More

Linebackertotally was taken by surprise by the trade that brought him to the Dolphins, but it was excited about the opportunity for a fresh start.Anthony, acquired from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, took part in his first practice with his new teammates when the Dolphins returned to practice Wednesday.“I’m happy to be here,” Anthony said. “It’s an exciting opportunity, got a chance to win and I’m looking forward to it. I came here with bright eyes and bushy tail. I’m going to be ready to go when that time comes and looking forward to it.”Anthony was inactive for the Saints’ first two games of the 2017 season as he dealt with a high ankle sprain. Anthony said he was feeling fine now and Head Coach Dam Gases said there was a possibility Anthony could be in the lineup Sunday when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.A first-round pick in 2015, Anthony started 19 games for New Orleans the past two seasons, including all 16 as a rookie. He lined up at both inside and outside linebacker for the Saints, and Gase said before practice it was too soon to determine where the Dolphins would use him.“We’ll just kind go through our process and determine what we feel he fits for us and the right way for us to coach him and teach him and kind of make our own assessment of how we want to use him,” Gase said. “It’s hard for me to say anything right now when I really don’t know, because I haven’t been around him.”

Anthony became the fourth former Clemson player on the Dolphins roster, as he joined defensive end, and cornerbacksand rookie. Anthony played one season (2011) with Branch at Clemson and two with Tankersley (2013-14). “He was my middle linebacker,” Branch said. “He is very, very willing to learn. Student of the game. As athletic as they come. He never had it all. He always wants to learn more. So he’s going to fit right in here.”Gase said Wednesday he intended to keep “in-house” any information pertaining to the situation of. The Dolphins have suspended Timmons indefinitely, but Gase indicated the veteran linebacker could return to the team. “I think every situation is different,” Gase said, “and I would say that you can be forgiven if the right steps are taken.”

Pouncey praise: Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey again impressed his head coach Sunday with the way he performed with limited practice time. Pouncey played every snap against the Chargers. Gase had praised Pouncey for his performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 last season after he had missed the first four games. “It’s really amazing, the fact that he doesn’t practice very much and he goes out there and grades out the way that he does,” Gase said. “It’s hard to put into words when you watch him play.”

Defensive tacklestarted against the Chargers, but rookieended up playing more snaps. Gase shed some light on the situation Wednesday when he indicated Phillips played through an ankle injury. “It really was a credit to him,” Gase said. “He kept trying to go back in there and take some snaps off those guys but that was one of the reasons that happened. When Jordan went in, he played well. He did a good job. He did his job. It was good to see how he tried to fight through that.”

The Miami Dolphins have selected NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Chairman Cesar Conde as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award. The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the seventh annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2017 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market. Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation. Conde has chosen Amigos for Kids to receive this donation.