Top News: Comeback Victory In Atlanta

This was the Dolphins’ first game in Atlanta since 2009, which was Jones’ final year at the University of Georgia before he would come to Miami as a fifth-round pick. Jones made sure to give a shout-out to his hometown when he talked about the victory.
“It was a huge win for us in my hometown of Atlanta, against a great team,” Jones said. “We’ve got the ball going in the right direction. We’ve just got to keep it going.”
The interception was Jones’ second big play in as many weeks. You may recall he returned a fumble for a touchdown in the 16-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.
“Tank made a great play,” Jones said. “I kind of cheated a little bit back side and came up with the tipped ball. I kept my eyes on the ball and made a great play.”
Great Comebacks: The victory against the Falcons marked the biggest comeback for the Dolphins since December 2005 when they overcame a 21-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills to win 24-23. It also tied for second-biggest second-half comeback in franchise history. The Dolphins overcame a 24-6 deficit to beat the New York Jets in the famous “Fake Spike” game in 1994, and they overcame a 17-0 deficit to beat the Bills 21-17 in 1968.
Winning the close ones: The Dolphins’ magic in close games continues. The Dolphins improved to 3-0 this season in games decided by seven points or less, increasing their franchise record to 11 consecutive victories in such games. The streak began with the 30-24 overtime victory against the Cleveland Browns last September and includes victories last season against the Bills (30-25), Jets (27-23), Chargers (31-24), Rams (14-10), 49ers (31-24), Cardinals (26-23) and Bills (34-31 in OT), and against the Chargers (19-17) and Titans this year.
