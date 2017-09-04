Top News: Cutler Ready for Dolphins Debut; Suh-McCoy Connection; and More

Cutler conducted his weekly press conference Tuesday after practice and was asked about what this opportunity with the Dolphins means to him.
“It changes day-to-day,” Cutler said. “I’m excited, though. Coming to work with these guys and with Adam (Gase), it’s been a lot of fun. Every day is a new challenge, but every day is exciting. I just enjoy it. It’s been fun.”
Cutler will become the 13th different quarterback to start a season opener for the Dolphins after George Wilson, John Stofa, Bob Griese, David Woodley, Dan Marino, Jay Fiedler, Gus Frerotte, Daunte Culpepper, Trent Green, Chad Pennington, Chad Henne
It will be the 11th season-opening start for Cutler, who replaced Jake Plummer for the Denver Broncos late in the 2006 season after being a first-round pick in the draft that year.
Cutler joined the Dolphins after spending the past eight seasons with the Chicago Bears and more than one network analyst has suggested this is the most offensive talent he’s ever had around him. Cutler said he didn’t like making comparisons, but did say he likes what he has with the Dolphins.
“These guys can definitely play football,” Cutler said. “I like this group. It’s a really good group.”
Dynamic D-tackles: The Dolphins-Bucs matchup will feature a battle between two of the top defensive tackles in the NFL,
Suh’s starring role: Speaking of Suh, he talked about his latest appearance in a TV commercial, a spot for Foot Locker where he and NBA star DeMarcus Cousins play off their “bad boy” reputations. “It’s always fun to make fun of yourself, be lighthearted,” Suh said. “As you get maturity, you can do more and more of that.”
NFL Statement: Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida, the Miami Dolphins home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, will not be played in Miami on Sunday, the NFL announced today. In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate. The league will continue to examine other options, including playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site or in Miami later this season, and will provide an update on that decision as soon as possible.
Déjà vu all over again?: The Dolphins going through schedule uncertainty because of a looming hurricane is something they went through last year as well, and Head Coach Adam Gase pointed out a similarity Tuesday. Because they were coming off a Thursday night game at Cincinnati last year, the Dolphins had their main practices for the following game against Tennessee on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That was the same schedule Gase decided on this year to prepare for the season opener. “I don’t know, this might be the last time we do the whole Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday thing,” Gase joked. “We’ve done it twice and both times, you get the same result.”
McDonald decision: Gase explained the decision to sign safety