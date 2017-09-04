Top News: Cutler Ready for Dolphins Debut; Suh-McCoy Connection; and More

It’s been a little more almost a month sincecame out of retirement, and the excitement level is building as he gets ready for his first game in a Dolphins uniform.Cutler conducted his weekly press conference Tuesday after practice and was asked about what this opportunity with the Dolphins means to him.“It changes day-to-day,” Cutler said. “I’m excited, though. Coming to work with these guys and with Adam (Gase), it’s been a lot of fun. Every day is a new challenge, but every day is exciting. I just enjoy it. It’s been fun.”Cutler will become the 13th different quarterback to start a season opener for the Dolphins after George Wilson, John Stofa, Bob Griese, David Woodley, Dan Marino, Jay Fiedler, Gus Frerotte, Daunte Culpepper, Trent Green, Chad Pennington, Chad Henne andIt will be the 11th season-opening start for Cutler, who replaced Jake Plummer for the Denver Broncos late in the 2006 season after being a first-round pick in the draft that year.Cutler joined the Dolphins after spending the past eight seasons with the Chicago Bears and more than one network analyst has suggested this is the most offensive talent he’s ever had around him. Cutler said he didn’t like making comparisons, but did say he likes what he has with the Dolphins.“These guys can definitely play football,” Cutler said. “I like this group. It’s a really good group.”

Sunday's game will not be played at @HardRockStadium.



Updates regarding the game will be provided ASAP.https://t.co/MiOijfNXcY — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 5, 2017

The Dolphins-Bucs matchup will feature a battle between two of the top defensive tackles in the NFL,and Gerald McCoy. The two have a connection that goes back all the way to college when both were stars in the Big 12 Conference, Suh at Nebraska and McCoy at Oklahoma. They were selected second and third overall in the 2010 draft and each has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times. Suh said he and McCoy spend some time together this summer for an ESPN shoot. “Definitely friendly with him,” Suh said. “We’ve known each other since college. Good dude. Love being around him when we’re not going against each other.”Suh’s starring role: Speaking of Suh, he talked about his latest appearance in a TV commercial, a spot for Foot Locker where he and NBA star DeMarcus Cousins play off their “bad boy” reputations. “It’s always fun to make fun of yourself, be lighthearted,” Suh said. “As you get maturity, you can do more and more of that.”Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida, the Miami Dolphins home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, will not be played in Miami on Sunday, the NFL announced today. In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate. The league will continue to examine other options, including playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site or in Miami later this season, and will provide an update on that decision as soon as possible.

The Dolphins going through schedule uncertainty because of a looming hurricane is something they went through last year as well, and Head Coach Adam Gase pointed out a similarity Tuesday. Because they were coming off a Thursday night game at Cincinnati last year, the Dolphins had their main practices for the following game against Tennessee on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That was the same schedule Gase decided on this year to prepare for the season opener. “I don’t know, this might be the last time we do the whole Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday thing,” Gase joked. “We’ve done it twice and both times, you get the same result.”

Gase explained the decision to sign safetyto a contract extension after the preseason, saying essentially it really wasn’t much of a decision based on what McDonald showed this summer. McDonald will have to sit out the first eight games of the regular season while he serves a league suspension, but he showed this summer he could make a big impact on the defense. “I think he came in and that was one of the discussions when we brought him on board was just do right and work hard and show that you’re a fit here,” Gase said. “Anybody that watched him practice and play, I would say I don’t think there would be too many people arguing.”