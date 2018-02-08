Top News: Dolphins Cancer Challenge & More

We have hired Renaldo Hill as assistant defensive backs coach. pic.twitter.com/5U1EI7OFuM— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 9, 2018
Former Dolphins safety Renaldo Hill has become the latest member of the coaching staff, joining the team as assistant defensive backs coach.
Hill spent the past three seasons as defensive backs coach at the University of Pittsburgh after beginning his coaching career at the University of Wyoming in 2012.
The Dolphins now have hired six new coaches since the end of last season: offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, run game coordinator/running backs coach Eric Studesville, offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, and defensive backs coach Tony Oden.
Hill becomes the 10th person to work for the Dolphins as a player and a coach, following Bryan Cox, Jeff Dellenbach, Bob Matheson, Tony Nathan, Bernie Parmalee, Terry Robiskie, James Saxon, Larry Seiple and Dwight Stephenson.
Tomorrow we ride, run, walk and volunteer to @TackleCancer. pic.twitter.com/1IIT8MNQru— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 9, 2018
DCC time: The eighth edition of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge is all set for this weekend, with the Kickoff Party getting things started Friday night. As always, there will be five different bike rides Saturday morning along with a 5K walk/run. All routes lead back to Hard Rock Stadium, which will be the site of a celebration concert featuring Big Head Todd and the Monsters and the Goo Goo Dolls. DCC has raised more than $22 million since its inception in 2010 with all proceeds going to fund research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Military support: Dolphins alums Vernon Carey and Shawn Wooden joined Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell and Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders on an overseas trip to visit U.S. military personnel. The group joined forced forces with Armed Forces Entertainment on the visit, which included joining troops to watch the Super Bowl last Sunday. Among the countries visited were Portugal, Italy and Cyprus.
Special group: Pro Football Focus presented a series recapping the 2017 season and ranking player and team units, and the Dolphins earned a top 10 ranking when it came to special teams. The Dolphins came in at number 6, trailing only Minnesota, Baltimore, the L.A. Rams, Dallas and Atlanta. Here's what PFF wrote about the Dolphins special teams: Kicker
