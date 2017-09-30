Top News: Dolphins-Saints Recap

Running backwas a focal point in the game in his native London on Sunday, and he served as a game captain for the Dolphins.Ajayi joined season captainsandAjayi ran out of the tunnel carrying a flag in support of Sports Relief. Sport Relief, launched in 2002, is a televised charity event in association with the BBC. It combines the worlds of sport with entertainment and raises money for vulnerable people, both in the UK and in less economically developed countries. The NFL intends to partner with Sport Relief in the UK throughout the 2017 season, leading into the Sport Relief broadcast 2018.

Before the game, Ajayi met soccer icon Thierry Henry and the two shared a hug on the sideline. Henry is the all-time goal-scoring leader for Arsenal, Ajayi’s favorite soccer team.Henry also spent time with Ndamukong Suh, who described the soccer legend as a friend.

Head Coach Adam Gase quickly shot down the notion he might be contemplating a quarterback change. “Everybody wants to point at the quarterback all the time,” Gase said “I heard that last time I got here and Ryan (Tannehill) is not here to blame this time, so …”

Third-round pickbecame the second 2017 Dolphins draft pick to start a game when he made his NFL debut against the Saints. Tankersley finished with five tackles and had a pass defensed.

Linebackermade his Dolphins debut and led the team with six initial tackles. He also was credited with a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

For the first time this season,was used on punt returns. He fielded two punts and had 9 yards on two returns.had fielded every other punt this season.