Top News: Dolphins-Saints Recap

Running back
Ajayi joined season captains
Ajayi ran out of the tunnel carrying a flag in support of Sports Relief. Sport Relief, launched in 2002, is a televised charity event in association with the BBC. It combines the worlds of sport with entertainment and raises money for vulnerable people, both in the UK and in less economically developed countries. The NFL intends to partner with Sport Relief in the UK throughout the 2017 season, leading into the Sport Relief broadcast 2018.
Before the game, Ajayi met soccer icon Thierry Henry and the two shared a hug on the sideline. Henry is the all-time goal-scoring leader for Arsenal, Ajayi’s favorite soccer team.
Henry also spent time with Ndamukong Suh, who described the soccer legend as a friend.
No QB change: Head Coach Adam Gase quickly shot down the notion he might be contemplating a quarterback change. “Everybody wants to point at the quarterback all the time,” Gase said “I heard that last time I got here and Ryan (Tannehill) is not here to blame this time, so …”
Tank time: Third-round pick
Timmons debut: Linebacker
Landry returns: For the first time this season,