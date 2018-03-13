Top News: Dolphins Trade For Quinn, Other Transactions

The Dolphins officially bolstered their already strong defensive end rotation Wednesday when they announced the acquisition of pass rusherin a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

We have acquired L.A. Rams defensive end Robert Quinn, traded wide receiver Jarvis Landry to Cleveland and released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and tight end Julius Thomas.



Full Read: https://t.co/ZNLHCat3jS pic.twitter.com/blz2wFdW9D — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 14, 2018

Quinn was acquired along with a 2018 sixth-round pick (209th overall) in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick (111th overall) and a 2018 sixth-round selection (183rd overall).He joined a group of defensive ends that includes five-time Pro Bowl selection, veteranand 2017 first-round pickQuinn earned Pro Bowl invitations in the 2013 and 2014 seasons and is tied for third in Rams history with 62.5 sacks despite being only 27 years old. His 20 forced fumbles since 2012 lead the NFL.In 2013, Quinn set a Rams franchise record with 19 sacks.The acquisition of Quinn makes the Dolphins the only team in the NFL to have two players with top 10 sack totals since 2011 - Wake's 72.5 sacks during that span are third in the league.The Quinn deal makes the fourth consecutive year the Dolphins have acquired a veteran player in a trade in March. A year ago, the Dolphins acquired Quinn's former Rams teammate William Hayes; the Dolphins got linebackerand cornerback Byron Maxwell in a trade with the Eagles in 2016; and in 2015 they acquired wide receiverin a deal with the New Orleans Saints.Another trade that became official Wednesday was the deal that sent wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns for two draft choices, a 2018 fourth-round selection (123rd overall) and a 2019 seventh-round choice. With the deals announced Wednesday, the Dolphins still have eight selections in the 2018 NFL draft: one in the first, second, third and sixth rounds; two in the fourth and seventh rounds, and none in the fifth.The Dolphins declined to extend qualifying offers to four free agents Wednesday, making them free to negotiate and sign with any team without compensation or a right to match. The four players were linebacker Neville Hewitt, quarterback David Fales, running back De'Veon Smith and offensive lineman Anthony Steen.The previous four players joined the list of Dolphins players who became unrestricted free agents Wednesday. The list is comprised of DB Walt Aikens, S Nate Allen, LB Lamin Barrow, G Jermon Bushrod, QB Jay Cutler, LS John Denney, TE Anthony Fasano, DE Terrence Fede, DE William Hayes, LB Koa Misi, QB Matt Moore, K Cody Parkey, DB, DB Alterraun Verner and RB Damien Williams. According to multiple reports, Parkey has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears.: The Dolphins released veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and tight end Julius Thomas on Wednesday. Suh spent three seasons with the Dolphins, earning a Pro Bowl invitation in the 2016 season. Thomas was acquired last offseason in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.A group of Dolphins players are spending the week in New York for the second annual Dolphins Business Combine. Among the players participating and getting an up-close look at and learning about potential post-football opportunities and options areand. Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross addressed the players, encouraging them to find a career about which they can be passionate.