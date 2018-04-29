Top News: Draft Reaction

The ESPN draft analyst called third-round pick
“The Dolphins have been getting killed for years in middle of the field, teams picking on them, whether it’s athletic tight ends, Gronk [Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski], skilled receivers,” McShay said via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “Now they are bringing guys (who can solve that). Jerome Baker is not a great run defender. He’s not going to take on many people. What he can do is he is going to give you range sideline to sideline, he can cover slot receivers, can cover tight ends and is great at covering running backs. Two areas they needed, tight end and underneath coverage, they really addressed that with high-end players. I really like their draft.”
Chad Reuter from NFL.com gave the Dolphins’ draft a B-plus, though he particularly liked what they did on the second day with the selections of Penn State tight end
“The Dolphins didn't go get a top-notch quarterback; instead waiting to see if
Joining the team: The University of North Carolina, via Twitter, said Monday that linebacker Cayson Collins was signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent. Collins was second on the Tar Heels last season with 83 tackles, including 4.5 for loss.
Familiar face: Running back
School ties: The selection of Gesicki in the second round made a lot of folks involved with the Dolphins happy, but few more so than Manager of Youth Programs Troy Drayton. That’s because the former Dolphins tight end starred at Penn State, just like Gesicki.
“I knew it was going to happen,” Drayton said. “I just kept saying to myself, we need a tight end. I kept watching, I said, he’s not gone yet. And I said in my mind before we picked, we’re going to get this guy from Penn State. As soon as it came up, I said, I just hope he wears my number.” Drayton wore 84 during his 3 1/2-year stay with the Dolphins and caught 127 passes while starting 53 games. Drayton is excited about the chance to talk Penn State football with Gesicki. “Trust me,” Drayton said, “as soon as I get a chance, he’ll know me very well.”