Top News: Eventful Saturday In Indy

- Ferrell Edmunds was one of the best tight ends in Dolphins history, and he has to be a proud father because he's got not one, but two sons at the 2018 NFL scouting combine.One of them, Tremaine Edmunds, happens to be one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft thanks to his great versatility and pure athleticism, which he no doubt inherited from his father.The other Edmunds son is Terrell, who was a safety and played with Tremaine at Virginia Tech. They soon will join in the NFL their brother Trey, a running back for the New Orleans Saints.Along with the athletic ability, Tremaine credited his father (as well as his mother) for the way he raised him, something that's played a role in his high maturity at the age of 19.

"It just comes from the way my parents raised me," Tremaine said Saturday. "Just being around an older crowd. My parents raised me right. I thank them for that. That's pretty much where my maturity comes from."Ferrell Edmunds was the first Dolphins tight end to make the Pro Bowl, which he did in 1989 and repeated in 1990. He also holds the franchise record for tight ends for longest reception with an 80-yard touchdown against the New York Jets in 1988."My dad was a big-time player," said Tremaine, who has seen a lot of his father's NFL highlights. "Obviously I'm going to say that; that's my dad. But definitely a big-time player."Tremaine, who has been projected as a top 15 pick and could fill a variety of roles on defense, said he was felt he was the best linebacker in the draft."I feel like I'm just a playmaker," said Tremaine, who had 108 tackles, including 14 for loss, with 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2017. "Wherever they want to put me at, I feel like I can make plays. It'll be up to them, and then hopefully I can help the team out. Hopefully I can make an impact for the team."

The Ohio State defense again is well represented at the combine, with seven prospects in Indianapolis this week. Two of them are linebackers Chris Worley and Jerome Baker, and both of them had nothing but glowing things to say about former college teammate, who was in this spot last year before his rookie season with the Dolphins ended with a preseason knee injury. "It's kind of easy, you're going to get an NFL guy, he's going to have 100-plus tackles just about every year," Worley said. "At the end of the day, you're going to get a man outside of the football field. You'll never have to worry about him. He's going to be a great leader and a fierce competitor." Worley and Baker both called McMillan a leader by example. "He was a pro back at Ohio State," Baker said. "He's going to go in and perform. I'm definitely excited to watch him. I don't see except anything but greatness out of him, so definitely excited. His routine was unmatched. He definitely taught me a lot when I was there to really establish a routine. He even got up on me. I was told I was starting at Wisconsin my sophomore year, I was so nervous and I'm looking around. He was like, 'Dude, just relax, play football.' You're just getting a great leader, great person and great football player."

A key to the resurgence of the University of Miami program in 2017 was the play of the defensive line, and three of them were invited to the combine. That's a source of pride for the three - Chad Thomas, R.J. McIntosh and Kendrick Norton, whose father is Ken Norton Jr, three-time Super Bowl champion as a player and new defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. "We messed with a bunch of teams that we won games against," Thomas said. "Everybody in the D-line room just fusses about who's the best D-line. We've got a lot of pride and we know we were a top D-line in the nation all year. It's always that pride to hold that U on our chest." Back in UM's glory days, the Hurricanes routinely had one of the best defensive lines in the country. One of those former UM greats, Warren Sapp made it a point to visit the new Hurricanes regularly to offer advice and pointers. "What we did last year and the year before helped bring the U back in the right direction," McIntosh said. "UM is in the right direction and we will be back. We're close to being back."

Another former University of Miami standout, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, saw his combine take an unfortunate turn when he sustained an injury during the bench press. Berrios said during his rescheduled media session that an MRI should his injury was minor and he should be ready to work out at his Pro Day on March 28. Berrios' injury followed that of Ohio State center Billy Price, who sustained a slightly torn pec during the bench press. Those two issues were minor, however, when compared to the published reports indicating Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, a potential first-round pick was diagnosed with a heart condition and would undergo further testing next week.Tight end Mike Gesicki followed in the footsteps of his former Penn State teammate Saquon Barkley with some eye-catching performances in the drills at the combine. Gesicki tied N.C. State's Jaylen Samuels for the fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends with a 4.55 and led all tight ends in the broad jump with a distance of 10 feet, 9 inches. That came after Gesicki was second in the bench press with 22 reps. Quarterbacks and wide receivers also ran Saturday - except for Louisville QB Lamar Jackson - and LSU's D.J. Chark had the fastest time among wideout at 4.34 followed by South Florida's Marquez Valdes-Scantling at 4.37. Another South Florida players had the best time among quarterbacks with a 4.63, followed by Ohio State's J.T. Barrett at 4.70.Perhaps the most memorable scene Saturday came when University of Central Florida Shaquem Griffin did 20 repetitions in the bench press. For those not familiar with Griffin, he had his left hand amputated at the age of 4 because of a medical condition. He lifted the 225-pound weights with the help of a prosthetic left hand. "It's impressive," said fellow linebacker Leighton Vander Esch from Boise State. "That dude is an inspiration to people and to myself as well. To do something like that, the kid has a tremendous amount of respect from a lot of people, myself included. It's fun to see what he does on the field. He's another one that pops off the film. He's a relentless dude and he's always gonna give it his all and not lot anybody tell him he can't do it." NFL Network Mike Mayock said in a press conference Saturday he got emotional watching Griffin's performance. "This is a legitimate football player," Mayock said. "Forget about the deformity or whatever you want to call what he has, he's an energy-giver. I got chill bumps watching him do 20 reps."