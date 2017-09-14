Top News: Final prep for Sunday, "Football Life," and Familiar Faces

The Dolphins finished their week of practice in Oxnard, California, on Friday and Head Coach Adam Gase said the team was able to do everything it normally does despite being some 3,000 miles away from home.With the cooperation of the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys and the city of Oxnard, the Dolphins were able to have a temporary weight room and a temporary locker room at the Cowboys’ training camp facility.The Dolphins’ support staff then made sure Gase, his coaches and players had everything they needed throughout the week.“The way our operations, equipment staff, training staff (work), I don’t think I’ve ever heard the word no,” Gase said after practice Friday. “These guys move quickly and they get things done at an extreme rate. This getting put together as fast as it did and how efficient it’s been and what’s been available to our players and coaches and everybody that’s really been out here has really unbelievable.”The Dolphins now have one final walk-through left Saturday before they face the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center.“We know we prepared for a week and we’re ready to go for a game,” Gase said. “Last week we were preparing and it wasn’t there. It’ll be exciting for our guys to just finally stop practicing and play a game.”

The game against the Chargers will mark the latest season opener for the Dolphins since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978. When the 1992 opener was postponed because of Hurricane Andrew, the Dolphins’ first game against Cleveland was played Sept. 14. The latest ever opener for the Dolphins came in 1975 when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 22. In any event, defensive endis ready to go. "This is the longest training camp we've had — if not in Dolphins history, maybe,” he said. “I don't know. It's been a while. It's long overdue. Anxious, excited. I’m actually looking forward to going out and seeing what we're made of, really. We’ve done a lot of hard work in the offseason and now it's time to put it under the lights. I know I can speak for most of the guys that we're excited and we're ready.”

is listed as questionable for the game against the Chargers on Sunday, but Gase expects the fourth-year wide receiver to be in the lineup. Gase said Landry had some swelling in a knee Friday morning. “We were just careful with what he was doing today,” Gase said after practice. “We feel good that we’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”Dan Marino is celebrating his 56th birthday today, and the NFL Network is marking the occasion with the premiere of the “Football Life” episode on the Hall of Fame quarterback at 9 p.m. ET. The “Dan Marino: A Football Life” features plenty of highlights from Marino’s brilliant career with the Dolphins, as well as interviews with Marino, Hall of Fame quarterbacks Brett Favre, Troy Aikman, Jim Kelly and John Elway, Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, and former Dolphins teammates. Among the topics discussed in “Dan Marino: A Football Life”: His decision to stay home and play at the University of Pittsburgh; falling in the 1983 NFL draft and being selected 27th overall by the Dolphins; defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1984 AFC Championship Game and advancing to his only Super Bowl; the founding of the Dan Marino Foundation to raise awareness and improve the lives of those with autism and other developmental disabilities; and his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Each episode of “A Football Life” is streamed live on smartphones through NFL Mobile from Verizon, and via Watch NFL Network on tablet (NFL Mobile, Watch NFL Network and NFL on Windows 10 apps), PC (NFL.com/watch), Xbox One and Xbox 360 (NFL on Xbox app) and other connected TV devices (NFL app on Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV).

Matt Burke had his debut as an NFL defensive coordinator pushed back because of Hurricane Irma, just like his first game as an NFL assistant was affected by another storm. Burke’s first NFL job was as an administrative assistant with the Tennessee Titans in 2004 and their season opener that year was against the Dolphins. Their game was moved up from Sunday to Saturday because of the expected impact of Hurricane Ivan. “We got the call, I think it was either Thursday night or Friday morning or something that we were coming down,” Burke recalled. “So we scrambled. We got on a plane Friday night, I think. Shot down a day short, came down and won, and then got on the plane back. So it’s kind of a little closed circle for me in my first coordinator game moved for a hurricane too.”

The Chargers feature both a former Dolphins player and a former Dolphins coach. Linebacker Chris McCain, who played for the Dolphins from 2014-15, had a sack in the opener against Denver on Monday night. Chargers linebackers coach Richard Smith served as Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2005. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is the son of 1987 Dolphins first-round pick John Bosa. Joey Bosa, the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, had 1.5 sacks in the Chargers’ season opener.