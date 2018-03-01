Top News: Friday In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - Lamar Jackson was a star quarterback at the University of Louisville, and he's got no intention of playing any other position in the NFL.



Amid reports that some teams would ask him to work out as a wide receiver at the combine, Jackson was adamant in his position Friday during his media session and furthermore said that no team had made the request.



"No teams have asked me to play wide receiver," Jackson said. "I don't even know when it comes from. I'm strictly a quarterback. Yes sir. Whoever likes me at quarterback, that's where I'm going. I'm strictly my position."





Jackson arguably was the most electrifying player in college football over the past two seasons - he won the Heisman Trophy for the 2016 season -thanks to his Michael Vick-like combination of speed and arm strength.



Jackson said he would not be run at the combine because teams obviously can see from his game tape how fast he is. Jackson will not any other drill other than throw, with the hope of alleviating teams' concerns about his accuracy.



In another Jackson-related item, he revealed Friday he will not be hiring an agent at this time. Jackson said his mother is serving as his manager and he has a lawyer, and the lawyer will be handling his rookie contract negotiations.





Quinn coming?: According to multiple reports the Dolphins reached agreement on a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire defensive end Robert Quinn. The trade first was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Foxsports.com's Peter Schrager reported the Dolphins would send the Rams a fourth-round pick and the teams would swap sixth-round selections. Quinn is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who has 62.5 in seven NFL seasons, including 8.5 in 2017. Trades cannot officially be announced until the start of the new league year, March 14.



Top performers: Penn State running back Saquon Barkley continued his strong showing at the combine Friday with he finished with thebest vertical jump among running backs at 41 inches and the second-fastest 40 time at 4.40. Barkley became only the second prospect since 2003 with weigh at least 230 pounds, run a 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds or faster, and have a vertical jump higher than 40 inches. The other was longtime NFL tight end Vernon Davis in 2006. Running back Justin Jackson, who had four 1,000-yard seasons at Northwestern, also had a strong showing Friday as he finished first at his position in the 60-yard shuttle (11.06), tied for first in the 20-yard shuttle (4.07) and second in the three-cone drill (6.81).



Price is right?: Billy Price happily spoke to the media Friday, one day after he sustained an injury while performing the bench press. For one thing, Price says he's always wanted to address issues that come up. For another, it appears the injury wasn't as severe as first feared. Price said the MRI revealed a partial pectoral, which would involve a much quicker recovery period than had it been a complete tear. Price is considered perhaps the top prospect at center. Price said he would be getting a second opinion either Friday night or Saturday, but he was feeling optimistic when he met with the media. "I have no bruising, which is huge for me," Price said. "I woke up this morning and looked down there like, thank God. No bruising, no issues in that sense. Yeah, I'm definitely happy. It's definitely something minor. It's not something that's going to make me lose time or impact me going forward in the season." Price didn't do any of the offensive line on-field drills and was done with his team interviews, so the only reason he was still in Indy on Friday morning was to do his media session. "Hell yeah," he acknowledged. "I said, I gotta talk to the media. That's the first thing I told my agent, I said, listen, we're not hiding from this. We're going to straight into this. It's something I need to address and not run from. I didn't' run from anything at Ohio State. When we lost at Iowa, I was the first one out there."





Flowers ready to fling it: Like Lamar Jackson, there has been speculation that NFL teams would be asking University of South Florida quarterback, who starred at Miami Jackson High, to switch position. Unlike Jackson, Flowers said he would be fine with the idea, but with one caveat. "I just want a shot first," Flowers said. By that, Flowers meant he wanted to get a shot at quarterback before he lined up at another position. "I came to play quarterback," he said. "But at the end of the day I'll do whatever it takes for the team to win. That's the type of guy I am. I just want to put a smile on the coaches' face and just have fun." Flowers said he regularly goes back to Jackson High to talk to students and grew up a Dolphins fan. He said his favorite player was former wide receiver Chris Chambers. "(He) was my favorite guy growing up. I just liked everything that he did, the way he carried himself."





College connection: Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White credited friend and former college teammate - and current Dolphins player - Brandon Doughty for helping him succeed enough to earn an invitation to the combine. The two former Fort Lauderdale high school standouts followed each other as starters at WKU, White going there after he started his college career at the University of South Florida. "When I transferred to Western Kentucky and I sat out a year while he played, I literally followed him around like a puppy dog," White said. "I wanted to pick his brain on everything he did. He never got annoyed. He always answered my questions. Even when he was up-and-coming with the Dolphins, I still texted him if I had anything. He always got back to me. We'd call each other. I went to his wedding. He's always been there for whatever I needed, both on and off the field. I honestly couldn't be any more thankful for him."

Eddy Pineiro is among the top kicker prospects at the combine this year, but the thought of playing football wasn't even on his radar while he was a four-time All-County soccer player at Sunset High School in Miami. Pineiro eventually gave football a shot and it didn't take him long to become a kicking sensation, posting YouTube videos of himself making field goals from 71, 73, 77 and even 81 yards before his final season at the University of Florida. "I think I can hit an 80-yard field goal in a game," Pineiro said without a hint of hesitation. "Honestly. I really do. And a lot of people say the (trajectory) is not high enough. That's not true. My 80-yard field goal is the same as my 20-yard field goal. There's no such thing as hitting it softer or hitting harder. It's the same height all the time."