Top News: Hayes Re-Signs and More

The Dolphins made another significant move in free agency when they re-signed veteran defensive endHayes joined the Dolphins last spring when he came over in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams and made an immediate impact on defense before his season ended when he landed on injured reserve in late November.Hayes becomes the fourth free agent the Dolphins have re-signed this spring, along with long-snapper, safetyand quarterback David Fales.

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino is lending his support to the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High tragedy. Marino is auctioning off a chance to meet him at Dolphins training camp this summer, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the auction going to Stoneman Douglas victims. The training camp experience includes a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, lunch, autographs and photos. The auction ends Sunday. The auction can be found HERE. Fans looking to watch the 2018 NFL draft on television will have more options than ever next month. FOX Sports is teaming up with NFL Network to simulcast the first three rounds of the draft, Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29. Meanwhile, ABC will simulcast the final four rounds Saturday, April 30. All rounds will be on NFL Network and ESPN. ESPN2 will supplement ESPN's coverage of Round 1 with college-themed production.: Guard Jermon Bushrod, who started 26 games for the Dolphins over the past two seasons, officially signed as an unrestricted free agent with the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, center Mike Pouncey signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.With the signing of Bushrod, there are 14 players who ended last season with the Dolphins who still are unrestricted free agents - S Nate Allen, LB Lamin Barrow, QB Jay Cutler, TE Anthony Fasano, DE Terrence Fede, LB Neville Hewitt, LB Koa Misi, QB Matt Moore, RB De'Veon Smith, G Anthony Steen, S Michael Thomas, CB Alterraun Verner, and T Sam Young.