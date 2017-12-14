Top News: Howard Powers Through, Rushing Against Buffalo

Howard said after practice Friday he was throwing up before the game Monday — and during the game. Howard still wasn’t 100 percent Friday, though he said he was feeling better and was able to full participate in practice after being limited Thursday.
While Howard talked to reporters, a few of his teammates yelled out, “Flu Game,” a reference to Michael Jordan’s famous performance in the 1997 NBA Finals when he scored 38 points while battling the flu.
“It was rough,” safety
Howard is on an unprecedented run for the Dolphins with two picks in each of the past two games, but he wasn’t ready to call his performance Monday — which earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors — a coming-out party.
“I wouldn’t say that,” he said. “I’m just growing and getting better. That’s really what I preach. Just sticking to the game plan that we’ve got going and just grow and gain confidence as I go.”
Taylor tabbed: Jason Taylor was selected to the Pro Bowl six times during his Hall of Fame career, and he’s headed back to the postseason all-star game. The NFL announced Friday that Taylor would serve as one of four Legends Captains for the 2018 Pro Bowl, along with Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn and LaDainian Tomlinson. Taylor and Tomlinson will lead the AFC, serving as mentors for the Pro Bowl players and be present on the sidelines on game day. Taylor, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, is the Dolphins’ all-time leader in sacks and forced fumbles. Pro Bowl selections will be made after voting from fans, players and coaches, with each counting for one-third of the results. Voting now is over, and the selections will be announced Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Stills motivation: Wide receiver
No breaks: The Dolphins will be playing for a 14th consecutive week Sunday because of the moving of the bye to Week 1 because of Hurricane Irma, but don’t expect anybody around the training facility to start complaining. Head Coach Adam Gase said Friday he hadn’t even thought about that fact until he was asked by a reporter. Defensive end
Running thoughts: With the Dolphins headed to Buffalo on Sunday, it should be noted that three of the six 200-yard rushing performances in franchise history have come at New Era Field (previously Ralph Wilson Stadium) in the month of December. There was Ricky Williams’ franchise-record 228 yards Dec. 1, 2002; Reggie Bush’s 203-yard outing in 2011; and Jay Ajayi’s 206-yard effort last Christmas Eve. The other three came in games in Miami. Center