Top News: Jones To Pro Bowl & More

Jones said he was confident he’d be voted in with his body of work after he missed the last 10 games of the 2016 season because of a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery.
“I was excited,” Jones said. “I was counting on it. I put in hard work. I worked hard throughout the offseason. It just doesn’t start during the season. It starts with offseason training. I put the work in, so it’s expected.
“It just let me know that all my hard work and dedication is not being overlooked. It wasn’t just me, though. I’ve got to give credit to all my teammates, my front seven who put pressure on the quarterback and guys who stepped up. It was a total team effort, it wasn’t just me that should get the accolades.”
Eyes on Arrowhead: Head Coach Adam Gase became very familiar with Arrowhead Stadium during his six seasons as an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos, and he’s looking forward to going back to Kansas City. Maybe one reason for that is Gase’s success is Kansas City: The Broncos were 5-1 at Arrowhead Stadium during Gase’s six seasons, including 2-0 when Gase was offensive coordinator. “It’s one of my favorite stadiums to go to, being in that division,” Gase said. “Those fans, they’re into it. It’s hard to hear.”
