Top News: Latest Team News

The NFL released the official order of the 2018 draft earlier this week, and the Dolphins found themselves with three of first 73 selections.As of Friday, the Dolphins have one pick in the first (11th overall), second (42nd), third (73rd) and sixth rounds (183rd), two picks in the fourth (111th, 131st) and seventh rounds (223rd, 229th), and no selections in the fifth round.The extra fourth-round pick came from the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 trade involving running back Jay Ajayi; the extra seventh-round selection came in a 2017 draft-day trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins' fifth-round pick was sent to New Orleans last September in a trade for linebackerAccording to league sources, the Dolphins have agreed to trade wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns. The deal cannot become official until Wednesday when the 2018 league year begins. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins will receive two draft picks, one in 2018 and one in 2019, from the Browns.Wide receivertook his community work on the road early in the offseason, visiting 10 different cities in the South to continue his fight for equality and social justice. Traveling in a RV with a friend, Stills visited Tallahassee; Atlanta; Charlotte (after a quick flight to Los Angeles to speak at an Athletes4Impact event); Lexington, Kentucky; Memphis; New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; and three cities in Alabama, Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery. "One of my biggest takeaways is how valuable our time is to others," Stills tweeted about the experience. "Next time you go to write a check think about volunteering your time instead. Mentorship is the most direct route to impacting the next generation."Offensive lineman Kraig Urbik, who played for the Dolphins in 2016 before being released with an injury settlement last September, used Twitter this week to announce his retirement. A third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009, Urbik joined the Dolphins after spending seven seasons with Buffalo and started six games for Miami during their playoff season of 2016. "For the last 9 years I've been lucky enough to live out my dream of playing in the NFL," Urbik wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately it became clear that while rehabbing from my most recent injury, I wasn't coming back with a full recovery. I've made the decision to retire. I want to thank the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins for giving me the privilege of playing for your teams. I am beyond grateful. Looking forward to starting this next chapter of my life with my wife Emily, son Harrison and newest addition due in May."The figures for the tenders for restricted free agents were unveiled this week, with the higher tender figures producing better compensation if the original team declines to match an offer sheet. The low tender will be $1.907 million, according to overthecap.com, and give teams the original draft round of the player as compensation (no compensation for undrafted players); the middle tender of $2.914 million would bring a second-round pick as compensation; and the high tender of $4.149 million would bring a first-round pick as compensation. Teams have until Wednesday to decide what tender, if any, to place on their restricted free agents. Failure to tender a restricted free agent makes the player an unrestricted free agent who can negotiate and sign with any team without right of first refusal or compensation. The Dolphins have two players scheduled to be restricted free agents: quarterbackand linebacker. Fales came into the NFL as a sixth-round pick, meaning the Dolphins would get a sixth-round pick as compensation if they tender him at the lowest amount and decline to match an offer sheet. Because Hewitt entered the NFL as a rookie free agent, there would be no compensation with the lowest tender if the Dolphins declined to match.Another category of free agents is the exclusive-rights free agents, players who will not get the opportunity to negotiate with another team if the Dolphins extend a qualifying tender. The Dolphins have five ERFA this spring: linebacker, guard, cornerback, centerand running back