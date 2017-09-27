Top News: London Is Calling

The Dolphins concluded their work in South Florida on Thursday before getting ready to hop on a plane headed for London in the evening.The plan called for the Dolphins to practice in London shortly after arriving in London after a nine-hour flight.“We have a pretty tight schedule with what we’re doing with when we land and getting to the hotel and moving on and going to practice,” Head Coach Adam Gase said. “We have some things that we’re going to do with the guys to make sure their bodies good and hydration and all those types of things. The biggest thing is getting sleep and making sure that when Sunday comes, we make them feel as normal as possible.“Our guys have been doing a good job, especially these first two weeks. We’ve been talking about it. This is going to be an interesting little bit of a run for us. It started with that first week in L.A. of making sure you do all these little detailed things right because it’s going to carry over week after week after week. I feel like our guys have done a good job of hearing what we’re saying and trying to do what we’re asking them to do. When we get to this game, we’ll see. We’ll see how much that’s paid off for us.”

Tackle Ja’Wuan James will be playing his third game in London since joining the Dolphins as a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he said he learned a valuable lesson in those first two trips — in 2014 against Oakland, and in 2015 against the Jets.“Just make sure you get sleep on the plane, that’s the most crucial part,” he said. “I remember sleeping all the way through the first time and the second time, I was up more of the time and when you landed, you feel drowsier, you feel tired. You’ve got to be a professional and make sure you get your rest in when you can get it so you can go and perform.”Fellow offensive tackleis among the Dolphins players who will be playing in London for the first time.“I’m curious about it,” he said. “I just want to see how it’s going to be overseas. Never been to London before, so I’m excited to see how it is.”

Safetywill be joining his teammates in trying to shut down the vaunted Saints passing game and their leading receiver, who also happens to be named Michael Thomas. “Since he’s entered the league, maybe even since he was in college, I’ve been mistaken for him on social media,” the Dolphins’ Thomas said. “Same thing for him. We’re constantly like, you’ve got the wrong Mike Thomas. Even sponsors, like Nike, will do it. The NFL will do it. They’ll send me a message that’s meant for him. It’s going to be fun. Hopefully I get a chance to get on the field and I’m sure the announcers will have fun with that. Michael Thomas leads the Saints with 17 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown. He was a second-round pick in 2016 and had 1,137 receiving yards as a rookie last season. “Good player,” the Dolphins safety said. “Good receiver. Great hands. He’s as advertised. But you wouldn’t expect anything less with a name like that (laughing).”Linebackersaid Thursday he’s still acclimating to his new surroundings a little more than a week after joining the Dolphins in a trade. Anthony was active for the game against the New York Jets last Sunday but did not play. He’s looking forward to making his Dolphins debut, but says there would be no special significance if it were to happen Sunday against his former team. “I haven’t thought about that at all,” Anthony said. “The Saints are the Saints and we’re the Dolphins.” Anthony spent his first two NFL seasons with New Orleans afer being a first-round pick in 2015 and he says he has the utmost respect for Saints QB Drew Brees. “He’s one of the GOATs,” Anthony said. “It’s Drew Brees. Top of the line, man. You guys see it. Drew Brees is awesome, man. He’s a great guy, outstanding teammate. I love him. That’s all I’ve got to say about Drew Brees. He’s one of the GOATs.”

Another Dolphins player who began his career with the Saints was wide receiver, who spent two seasons in New Orleans after being a fifth-round pick and came to Miami in a 2015 trade. Stills says he has good friends on the Saints — he took a trip to Europe in the offseason with Mark Ingram, Cameron Jordan and Kenny Vaccaro — but this is just another game for him. Stills said he didn’t appreciate his time in New Orleans. “I had a couple of good seasons there,” Stills said. “I had an opportunity to play with one of the great quarterbacks that’s ever played in this league and learned from some really, really good receivers. Marques Colston and Lance Moore, and played with Jimmy Graham and (Darren) Sproles and Pierre Thomas. I’m thankful for the time I had in New Orleans. I loved their fans and that fan base and all of my teammates that I played with there. They really laid the foundation for who I am as a player now and showed me the ropes in how to be professional and how to get things done. I’m thankful for my time there.”

Linebackerwas a full participant in practice for the first time since the start of the regular season and he appears ready to make his Dolphins debut. He actually sounded ready Wednesday, even though he was limited in practice that day. “It’s a very long season,” he said. “It’s just a start. My time will come to get on the field and play. I’m just waiting patiently and working out and staying conditioned and whenever my number is called, I’ll be ready to go.”