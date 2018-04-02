Top News: Offseason Program Dates Set and More

The Dolphins will be getting back to work April 16 when they start the 2018 offseason program.The nine-week offseason program will run through June 14 and consist of three phases.The NFL announced this week dates for every team's offseason program and the Dolphins will have OTA workouts from May 22-24, May 29-31 and June 11-14. There also will be a mandatory minicamp from June 5-7.

The partnership with @5000RoleModels will focus on social justice community initiatives that will impact more than 10,000 Role Models. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 2, 2018

It’s official! Welcome to Dave Shula ’81, the new wide receivers coach for @DartFootball! https://t.co/Z9o2CKECOE #IvyFootball — Dartmouth Athletics (@dartmouthsports) March 30, 2018

In addition, every team can conduct a rookie minicamp either the weekend after the draft or two weekends after. The Dolphins have used the minicamp as more of an orientation camp since Adam Gase became head coach in 2016.Phase One of the offseason program will consist of two weeks of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.Phase Two lasts three weeks and features on-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and the 5000 Role Models of Excellent Project have announced a long-term partnership centering on social justice, education and police and youth relations. Among the highlights of the partnership will be a return of the 5000 Role Models of Excellent Project and Miami Dolphins Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium, an annual event designed to promote positive interaction between youth and law enforcement; hosting the 5000 Role Models of Excellence National Academic Signing Day at Hard Rock Stadium; the 5000 Role Model Take a Role Model Apprentice to Work Day event at Hard Rock Stadium; Dolphins executives speaking at Role Models events along with conducting a shadow program where Role Models can learn about careers in sports; and serving as the Signature Sponsor at the 5000 Role Models Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast in 2019, with a continuing commitment to sponsor the breakfast on an annual basis.David Shula is getting back into coaching. The former Dolphins assistant coach and the son of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula has been hired to become the new wide receivers coach at Dartmouth College, marking his return to football after a 20-year absence. Shula played at Dartmouth, his oldest son also played there, and his wife attended that school. He last coached in 1996 when he ended a five-year tenure as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. He was an assistant with the Dolphins under his father from 1982-87 after a one-year playing career with the Baltimore Colts. I'm very happy for David," Don Shula said. "I know he had the desire to get back into coaching and I'm excited for him to return to the sidelines at his alma mater."