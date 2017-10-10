Top News: Parker Update & More

Head Coach Adam Gase said Dave DeGuglielmo was the first person who came to mind when he began the process of looking for a new offensive assistant coach.DeGuglielmo was hired Wednesday as a senior offensive assistant, returning to the Dolphins after serving as offensive line coach from 2009-11. While Gase and DeGuglielmo have never worked together, they share a connection in the former of New England Patriots offensive coordinator and former Denver Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels.“I met him this summer,” Gase said. “He was down here for a few days in training camp. We had some good conversations, just talking about some of the things we both experienced. He was with Josh in New England and me being with him in Denver. We were just kind of talking about that system and how we went about things and some of the things that we're doing different now and some of the things that we liked in the system, some of the things that we kind of tinkered with to see if we like better. Just having a few good days of conversations.“We've kind of been around the same circle of people. His career's been going on a little longer than mine. We just felt like that was the first name that popped in my head."Gase said he had an idea of how DeGuglielmo would fit in and work with assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper, though he said he preferred to keep that information “in house” at the moment.Gase did say having a fresh set of eyes on the coaching staff could be a benefit.“Yeah, that's a positive that's come out of this, somebody who hasn't really been here,” Gase said. “We'll take a look, see if he can kind of see something, maybe make some adjustments."

Gase said he didn’t have an update on the condition on wide receiver, who left the game against Tennessee on Sunday because of an ankle injury, nor could he predict whether he’d be able to play this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. But Gase learned last year not to count out Parker too quickly. “I'm kind of in a wait-and-see mode and last year, we went to the Baltimore game and I was told he was not going to play for a couple of weeks and he played on that Sunday,” Gase said. “So I just never count him out. We'll see how the week progresses. If he's out there, it's a big positive for us. Size, speed, his ability to go up and get balls. If he's not out there, we've got guys we have to shuffle around. We have to mix a few pieces, put some guys in different positions, what they've done for us in training camp. That's why we kind of do what we do, kind of move guys around in training camp to get them ready to go for the season.”

Since he became Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase has demonstrated great focus and an ability to handle all kinds of adversity and distractions. He said Wednesday the two people most responsible for teaching him how to deal with crisis management were Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, for whom he worked at LSU, and his father, Art. “I think some of it is just watching Saban over a seven-year period,” Gase said. “I don't remember anything quite happening every week, but kind of watching him, how he always handled things where he dealt with a situation and had to get back to work, had to move on to the next thing. I think a little bit has to do watching how my dad operated through his businesses, dealing with anything that would come up and jumping to the forefront. I'm the one in charge. I've got to handle it.”

The left guard rotation ended against Tennessee on Sunday, and Gase said it simply was a matter ofdeserving to stay in the game the whole time. “Right now it looks like he’s kind of found his role and (we) thought he was doing well enough to deserve that opportunity to play an entire whole game,” Gase said. “He did a lot of good things in this last game. What I’ve always appreciated about him he’s a fighter, gives you everything he has. Every week he’s getting better with knowledge of situation.”

started at tight end for the first time this season against Tennessee, but Gase cautioned against reading too much into it. “It’s whatever personnel grouping I call,” Gase said. “Everything is week to week.”

andhave been showing a lot of emotion this season, so Gase was asked Wednesday if he had an issue with that. “We talk about this all the time,” Gase said. “There’s three of us that are the hotheads of the offense. It’s 14 (Landry), 23 (Ajayi) and me. So it’s a like a deadly combination. We start getting all fired up. All three of us talked about it, about how can all three of us not get as frustrated when things don’t go quite right? I need to do a better job of keeping my anger under control and they’re trying to do the same thing. That fact that those two guys came to me and we discussed this, I look at that as a positive thing. Because they know. They know everybody is looking at those two guys. How are they reacting when things aren’t quite going right? I know everybody is looking to me: How are you reacting? I need to do a better job. They’re working on it. It’s not easy. I mean, they want to do well. They want to have an impact on the game.”

Gase met with Owner Stephen Ross this week and they touched on a wide variety of issues. “Talked to him about a lot of different things that have happened over the last month and just kind of game-planning going forward, kind of how we want to handle things on the field, off the field,” Gase said. “I think he was just making sure I was good and the staff was good and players, where they were at with a lot of things. I think he likes seeing the fact that guys aren’t satisfied with just winning a game. They want to make sure that we’re getting better each week.”