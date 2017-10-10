Top News: Parker Update & More

DeGuglielmo was hired Wednesday as a senior offensive assistant, returning to the Dolphins after serving as offensive line coach from 2009-11. While Gase and DeGuglielmo have never worked together, they share a connection in the former of New England Patriots offensive coordinator and former Denver Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels.
“I met him this summer,” Gase said. “He was down here for a few days in training camp. We had some good conversations, just talking about some of the things we both experienced. He was with Josh in New England and me being with him in Denver. We were just kind of talking about that system and how we went about things and some of the things that we're doing different now and some of the things that we liked in the system, some of the things that we kind of tinkered with to see if we like better. Just having a few good days of conversations.
“We've kind of been around the same circle of people. His career's been going on a little longer than mine. We just felt like that was the first name that popped in my head."
Gase said he had an idea of how DeGuglielmo would fit in and work with assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper, though he said he preferred to keep that information “in house” at the moment.
Gase did say having a fresh set of eyes on the coaching staff could be a benefit.
“Yeah, that's a positive that's come out of this, somebody who hasn't really been here,” Gase said. “We'll take a look, see if he can kind of see something, maybe make some adjustments."
Parker update: Gase said he didn’t have an update on the condition on wide receiver
Sound advice: Since he became Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase has demonstrated great focus and an ability to handle all kinds of adversity and distractions. He said Wednesday the two people most responsible for teaching him how to deal with crisis management were Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, for whom he worked at LSU, and his father, Art. “I think some of it is just watching Saban over a seven-year period,” Gase said. “I don't remember anything quite happening every week, but kind of watching him, how he always handled things where he dealt with a situation and had to get back to work, had to move on to the next thing. I think a little bit has to do watching how my dad operated through his businesses, dealing with anything that would come up and jumping to the forefront. I'm the one in charge. I've got to handle it.”
Steen stays in: The left guard rotation ended against Tennessee on Sunday, and Gase said it simply was a matter of
Tight end talk:
Emotional group:
Ross conversation: Gase met with Owner Stephen Ross this week and they touched on a wide variety of issues. “Talked to him about a lot of different things that have happened over the last month and just kind of game-planning going forward, kind of how we want to handle things on the field, off the field,” Gase said. “I think he was just making sure I was good and the staff was good and players, where they were at with a lot of things. I think he likes seeing the fact that guys aren’t satisfied with just winning a game. They want to make sure that we’re getting better each week.”