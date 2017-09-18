Top News: Parkey's Nomination, Visit To Red Cross Shelter, One Florida Decals And More

Dolphins kicker’s performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday obviously has caught the attention of the league.Parkey was announced Tuesday as one of five nominees for the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week award.Parkey’s 54-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining in regulation provided the winning points in the Dolphins’ 19-17 victory at StubHub Center in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, California. Parkey was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the game and he converted his only extra-point attempt.The other nominees for the award are Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu.Fans can vote for one of the five nominees on www.nfl.com/castrol-edge through Friday at 3 p.m. ET to determine the winner. The Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week will be announced Friday on “NFL Total Access” on NFL Network and then posted on NFL.com.

Season-long tribute: The “One Florida” decal the Dolphins wore on the back of their helmets in the opener against the Chargers will remain there for the rest of the 2017 season. The decal was created in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma as a show of solidarity throughout the Sunshine State. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars earlier announced they would keep the decal throughout the season.

Rookie offensive tacklehas switched jersey numbers, going from 71 to 72. That’s the number he wore during his career at the University of Virginia. Defensive end Arthur Miley wore 72 early in Dolphins training camp before he was waived shortly after the start of the preseason schedule.

The CBS announcers for the Dolphins-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday will be Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (color analyst) and Steve Tasker (color analyst).

Dolphins players, cheerleaders, alumni, staff and their Special Teams powered by the AARP Foundation volunteer program visited the Red Cross Hurricane Irma shelter at the Miami-Dade County Expo Fair & Exposition on Tuesday to assist with relief efforts in serving meals and distributing items. This came after Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross pledged $1 million to immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts for the region. The Dolphins organization also announced a series of efforts designed with the goal of helping the region in what will be a longstanding recovery process from the devastating storm. In addition, the Dolphins have partnered with AARP Foundation on a dollar-for-dollar matching campaign, with 100 percent of the money raised going directly into the community. Created to support the victims of the hurricane, especially those who are low-income and age 50-plus, these donations collected through the disaster relief fund will impact those in need. For information on how to volunteer with relief efforts or to request help with a rebuilding project, visit Dolphins.com/hurricanerelief.