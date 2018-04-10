Top News: Preseason Schedule, Draft Party & More

The Dolphins’ preseason opponents were unveiled Wednesday and feature two repeat teams from 2017.For the second consecutive year, the Dolphins will be facing the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason, while the Atlanta Falcons will be on the slate for the fifth consecutive year.The other opponents will be the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both back on the Dolphins’ preseason schedule for the first time since 2015.

While dates and times will be announced later, the Dolphins will open the preseason with a game against Tampa Bay at Hard Rock Stadium on the weekend of Aug. 9-13, followed by a trip to Carolina to face the Panthers. The third preseason game, always considered the most significant, will match the Dolphins against Baltimore at Hard Rock Stadium before things wrap up with a game at Atlanta in Week 4, likely on Thursday, Aug. 30.The Dolphins were 2-2 in the 2017 preseason, with victories against Atlanta (23-20) and the Minnesota Vikings (30-9) and losses against Baltimore (31-7) and the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (38-31).No date has been set yet, but we’re getting closer to the much-anticipated unveiling of the 2018 regular season schedule. Opponents already have been determined for that schedule, based on the NFL formula as well as the 2017 standings. In addition to their home-and-home games against AFC East opponents Buffalo, New England and the New York Jets, the Dolphins will play home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. They will be on the road against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.The Dolphins added to their linebacker corps Wednesday when they signed five-year NFL veteran Terence Garvin. “Thank you Lord. 305 Miami let’s work. Can’t wait to show you! Grind pray n HUNT #57sback,” Garvin posted on his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon. Garvin has appeared in 74 games with four starts, three of coming last year when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

This Friday will be the Third Annual DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament to help #TackleCancer



Learn More: https://t.co/6flpX4XJud pic.twitter.com/l74lAnsprx — DCC (@TackleCancer) April 11, 2018

We are now just a little more than weeks away from the 2018 NFL draft, and plans have been announced for the Miami Dolphins 2018 NFL Draft Party presented by Publix. The event will take place on the field at Hard Rock Stadium on the first night of the draft, Thursday, April 26 from 7-11 p.m. Free parking will be available at the stadium. Pre-registration for free tickets is available at Dolphins.com/DraftParty. Among the activities will be The Audible – 2018 Draft Show featuring live insider analysis, exclusive interviews with Dolphins alumni and current players, contests and prizes; the Dolphins Football Experience, an interactive area for kids and adults alike to test their skills and agility; free autographs from cheerleaders, current and alumni players; performances by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders; official draft merchandise for sale; a garage sale of signature Dolphins items, with proceeds benefiting the Miami Dolphins Foundation; tours of Hard Rock Stadium’s new luxury spaces; and concessions available for purchase. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this event at the stadium.The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) will hold the third annual DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament at Turnberry Isle Miami's two 18-hole championship courses Friday. The tournament, featuring partners BBVA Compass and the presenting partner of the tournament, Turnberry Isle Miami, will offer cancer fighters a chance to golf and interact with athletes and other celebrity guests. Funds raised from the golf tournament will benefit Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. For information, visit DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.

The Dolphins and the AARP Foundation will hold their fifth annual Million Meal Pack on Sunday, April 29 and are looking for volunteers. Packaged meals will be delivered by U.S. Hunger to Feeding South Florida’s network of older adults in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Volunteers will work an assembly line to collectively make 1 million meals of red lentil jambalaya. The organizations are looking for 4,000 volunteers to donate their time to help those less fortunate. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt and will enjoy music, football activities, a Miami Dolphins Cheerleader performance and a chance to win prizes. Various volunteer shifts are available for all ages. Volunteers can sign up at www.dolphins.com/aarpfoundation. Follow up on Twitter @MiamiDolphins, @AARPCares.