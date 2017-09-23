Top News: Recapping #MIAvsNYJ

The Dolphins were not about to make excuses after the 20-6 loss against the New York Jets on Sunday. This was the fourth consecutive road game for the Dolphins dating back to the preseason, and the road to get to the Jets game included a week-long stay in California necessitated by Hurricane Irma, which also forced the postponement of the regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.That didn’t matter, Head Coach Adam Gase and his players said Sunday.“All I know is we’re going to line up on Sunday and play,” Gase said. “If somebody has an issue with that, they better check their profession.”Quarterbackechoed those sentiments.“We’re not going to make excuses,” Cutler said. “We felt prepared going into this game. We just laid an egg.”’s pass attempt in the third quarter was the second by a Dolphins punter in franchise history. It also happened in Week 15 of the 2012 season when Brandon Fields had an incompletion in a 24-3 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie fifth-round pickmade his first NFL start Sunday. … Linebacker, acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, was the only active player other than backup quarterbackwho didn’t play against the Jets. … The Dolphins again used bothandat left guard.

Despite the loss, the Dolphins had another solid showing in run defense. The Jets rushed for 103 yards Sunday, but it took them 34 carries to do it. That adds up to an average of 3.0 yards per carry.

In response to the comments by President Donald Trump on Friday, Dolphins players and coaches locked arms during the playing of the national anthem and Owner Stephen Ross joined them. He stood between centerand safety. “That’s what the players wanted,” Ross said. “I think it just shows the team is together. It shows there’s a lot of unity. Most people feel the way the players feel.” Other Dolphins players, includingand, kneeled during the anthem. Ross said he continues to support players who want to express their views in that fashion. “I’ve supported them in the past and I’ll continue to support them,” he said.